Here is the list of 36 sports that will feature in the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat to be held from September 28 to October 12.

Aquatics- Comprising two sports- swimming and diving, these events will take place from October 2 to October 8. Both swimming and diving competitions will be conducted at the Sardar Patel Complex, Rajkot, and will encompass a total of 50 events over the course of seven days.

Archery- The competition will be held at the Sanskardham Venue 1 in Ahmedabad from September 30 to October 6. The seven days will witness 14 archery events.

Athletics- The IIT Gandhinagar Ground will feature 47 track and field events over five days from September 30 to October 4.

Badminton- Six events including singles, doubles, mixed doubles and team event will be held at PDDU Indoor Stadium, Surat, from October 1 to October 6.

Basketball- Two formats of the game- 3x3 and 5x5 will played from October 1-3 and October 1-6, respectively. Both the events will be held at Outdoor Courts SAG, Bhavnagar.

Beach sports- This consists of both handball and volleyball. The games will be held at Dumas Beach, Surat, from September 30- October 4 and October 6-9, respectively.

Boxing- Mahatma Mandir Venue 3 will feature 13 boxing events scheduled from October 5 to October 12.

Canoeing- 21 events will be held over two days between October 10 and 11 at the Sabarmati Venue 1, Ahmedabad.

Cycling- This has been divided into track and road events. The track events will take place at CHH Road, Gandhinagar., and the road events will be held at the Velodrome in Delhi. The track events are scheduled from October 1 to October 4, while the road events will happen on October 8 and October 9.

Fencing- Fencing events consisting of Epee, Sabre and Foil will be held at Mahatma Mandir Venue 2, Gandhinagar, from September 30 to October 4.

Football- The men’s football event will be held at TransStadia football ground, Ahmedabad, from October 2 to October 11, while Shahibagh Police Ground, Ahmedabad, will host the women’s football event from October 1 to October 10.

Golf- The Kensville Golf and Country Club, Ahmedabad, will host the golf events from October 6 to October 9. Beside from singles, team events will also take be held.

Gymnastics- In addition to artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline events will also feature and will be held at Sama Sports Complex from September 30 to October 4.

Handball- Handball will be held from October 7 to October 12 at Sama Sports Complex.

Hockey- Saurashtra U & DC Ground 1, 2 will host the hockey events from October 2 to October 9.

Judo- The events will take place from October 7 to October 11 at Mahatma Mandir Venue 1, Gandhinagar. The 15 judo events include a team event.

Kabbadi- EKA Area by TransStadia, Ahmedabad, will host the Kabaddi events from October 7 to October 11.

Kho Kho- Kho Kho matches will be held at Sanskardham Venue 2, Ahmedabad, from September 30 to October 4.

Lawn Bowls- Lawn Bowls events will be held at Kensville Golf and Country Club from September 26 to October 3. Ten events are scheduled over the course of the eight days.

Mallakhambh- Sanskardham Venue 2 will host 11 Mallakhambh events over five days from October 7 to October 11.

Netball- Netball events will be held at MPH, SAG, Bhavnagar, from September 26 to September 30.

Roller Sports- The events include skateboarding, artistic skating, inline skating and speed skating. They will be held from September 30 to October 2 at Sabarmati Venue 3, Ahmedabad.

Rowing- Sabarmati Venue 1 will feature the 14 rowing events from September 30 to October 3.

Rugby 7s- The Rugby 7s will be held at TransStadia football ground in Ahmedabad from September 28 to September 30.

Shooting- Trap and skeet events will be held from September 30 to October 7 at the Crowne Academy, Ahmedabad. The pistol and rifle events will be held at the Rifle Club, Ahmedabad from September 29 to October 3.

Soft Tennis- Five soft tennis events including singles and doubles and mixed doubles will take place at Sabarmati Venue 4, Ahmedabad, from October 7 to October 11.

Softball- IIT Gandhinagar Ground will host the events from October 7 to October 11.

Squash- The squash events will take place from October 1 to October 5 at IIT Gandhinagar Courts.

Table Tennis- PDDU Indoor Stadium will host the seven table tennis events from September 20 to September 24. The events begin earlier than other sporting events as the World Table Tennis Championships in China starts on September 30.

Tennis- Sabarmati Venue 4, Ahmedabad, will host seven tennis events from September 29-October 5.

Triathlon- The event will be held at IIT Gandhinagar from September 30 to October 2.

Volleyball- The events will be played at the MPH, SAG, Bhavnagar, from October 8 to October 12.

Weightlifting- Mahatma Mandir Venue 1 will host 14 weightlifting events from September 30 to October 4.

Wrestling- Mahatma Mandir Venue 3, Gandhinagar, will host 14 events from September 30 to October 2.

Wushu- 15 Wushu events will take place from October 8 to October 11 at Mahatma Mandir Venue 2.

Yogasana- EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad, will host 10 yogasana events from October 6 to October 11.