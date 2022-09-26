National Games 2022

National Games 2022, Netball: Schedule, athletes in action, timings

The National Games 2022 netball events will be held at Multi Purpose Hall, SCB, V1 in Bhavnagar, from September 26 to September 30.

Team Sportstar
26 September, 2022 10:20 IST
Representative image of netball.

Representative image of netball. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Netball was formed from the first versions of basketball in the 1890s and is now played by two teams of seven members each. In 1995, the International Olympic Committee accepted netball as an Olympic recognized sport.  

In the last edition of the Games, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh won the men’s and women’s gold respectively.

