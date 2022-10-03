National Games 2022 LIVE Updates: Gulveer breaks National Games record in men’s 10000m to win gold; Sanjivani clinches gold in women’s event

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates from the 36th National Games in Gujarat.

Want to know more about the events taking place today? Here is today’s National Games 2022 schedule

Athletics

Gulveer Singh of Services breaks the National Games record in men’s 10000m clocking 28:54.29 to win gold. In the women’s 10000m race, Sanjivani Jadhav of Maharashtra bagged gold with a time of 33:40.51.

Shooting

Here’s our correspondent Santadeep Dey bringing you some live updates-

10m air pistol relay 2 athletes in the dry firing area.



In relay 1, Esha Singh tops with a score of 292. 14 of her shots hit the inner 10. Vijaveer and Mukesh with 291-7x.



Punjab, Telangana, Karnataka top 3 teams in this relay.#Gujarat2022#NGG2022@sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/O8LmSeQyVo — Santadeep Dey (@SantadeepDey) October 3, 2022

Here’s what happened yesterday (October 2)- Y B Sarangi, Santadeep Dey and M R Praveen Chandran

WRESTLING

Antim Panghal wins 53kg gold in warm-up for World U23 Championships

World under-20 champion Antim Panghal displayed her class to bag the women’s 53kg gold medal in the wrestling arena.

Giving a series of dominating performances, Antim lived up to her reputation and warmed herself up for the World under-23 championships in Spain later this month.

Antim outclassed all her opponents with an identical 10-0 margin to set up a title clash with World under-20 bronze medallist Priyanshi Prajapat.

In the final, Antim showcased her alertness and agility to tame a spirited Priyanshi, who usually competes in 50kg, with some fine defence backed by solid counterattacks.

ALSO READ: Antim, the last girl child of her family, becomes India’s first female wrestler to win world U20 gold

Antim effected two takedowns and a push-out in the opening period to take a 5-0 lead and then returned to pin Priyanshi at the score of 9-0 with more than two minutes left in the clock.

“I followed my coach’s advice and did not let a wrestler from a lower weight (Priyanshi) to seize initiative. I am fully ready for the World under-23 event,” said Antim.

Mansi pinned Neetu for the women’s 57kg crown.

Yash Tushir got a walkover from an injured Commonwealth Games gold medallist Naveen Malik in the semifinals and spectacularly beat World under-20 bronze medallist Sagar Jaglan 6-1 in the final to pick up the men’s freestyle 74kg gold.

Jointy Kumar defeated Vetal in an action-packed freestyle 86kg title clash.

Gyanender (60kg) beat Vikas 9-0 for the 60kg gold, while Satish got a walkover against Naveen in the 130kg Greco Roman summit clashes.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Deepak Lather lifts 315kg to edge Ajay Singh, claims gold medal

Deepak Lather beat two-time Commonwealth championships gold medallist and fellow Services lifter Ajay Singh to claim his first gold medal in the men’s 81kg weight category in the weightlifting arena.

Former National champion Lather, representing his home state Haryana, defied a knee issue to improve his performance a notch to secure the top spot with a total of 315kg.

“I am happy to get a gold medal after my National title in 2018. This is my first year in this weight and I improved one kg more than what I had done at the National championships in Bhubaneswar in March,” said Lather, who lifted 145kg in his second snatch attempt and 170kg in second clean and jerk effort.

Ajay, who trained for just two weeks, took the silver with 314kg.

In a field comprising reputed names such as current Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Harjinder Kaur, who jumped to a higher weight category, and multiple CWG medallist Punam Yadav, National silver medallist R.Arokiya Alish managed to claim the women’s 76kg title with an aggregate of 206kg.

The Results: Men’s 81 kg 1. Deepak Lather (Haryana) snatch - 145kg, clean and jerk - 170kg, total - 315kg 2. Ajay Singh (SSCB) snatch - 142kg, clean and jerk - 172kg, total - 314kg 3. Abhishek Nipane (Maharashtra) snatch - 134kg, clean and jerk - 177kg, total - 311kg. Women’s 64 kg 1. Jasvir Kaur (Punjab) snatch - 87kg, clean and jerk - 113kg, total - 200kg 2. S. Pallavi (Andhra Pradesh) snatch - 88kg, clean and jerk - 111kg, total - 199kg 3. Roshilata Devi (Manipur) snatch - 87kg, clean and jerk - 110kg, total - 197kg Women’s 76 kg 1. R. Arokiya Alish (Tamil Nadu) snatch - 89kg, clean and jerk - 117kg, total - 206kg 2. Punam Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) snatch - 92kg, clean and jerk - 113kg, total - 205kg 3. Harjinder Kaur (Punjab) snatch - 89kg, clean and jerk - 115kg, total - 204kg.

HOCKEY

Defending champion Haryana hammers Gujarat in women’s hockey

Defending champion Haryana hammered Gujarat 30-1 in a Group A match in the women’s hockey event of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand hockey stadium on Sunday.

The floodgates opened in the second minute as Haryana warmed up for tougher matches by pumping in 12 goals at half-time.

Haryana scored nine goals each in the third and fourth quarters to complete the resounding win.

National champion Odisha came back from behind to beat a spirited challenge from Uttar Pradesh 3-2 in another Group A match in the women’s section.

In Group B, Punjab picked off Karnataka 6-1 while Jharkhand withstood a late rally from Madhya Pradesh to win 4-2.

National runners-up Tamil Nadu men started the campaign on a winning note in Group B with a 3-0 win over Jharkhand. In the same pool, Karnataka recovered from an early goal to beat Uttar Pradesh 4-2.

The results

Men: Group B: Tamil Nadu bt Jharkhand 3-0; Karnataka bt Uttar Pradesh 4-2.

Women: Group A: Haryana bt Gujarat 30-1, Odisha bt Uttar Pradesh 3-2.

Group B: Punjab bt Karnataka 6-1; Jharkhand bt Madhya Pradesh 4-2.

ARCHERY

Big names toppled

In a day of upsets, seasoned compound archers Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and V. Jyothi Surekha bit the dust in the individual elimination competitions at the Sanskardham archery ground here on Sunday.

While the experienced campaigners’ journey ended prematurely, younger archers grabbed the opportunity to enter the medal rounds.

Ojas Detale and Rishabh Yadav set up a title clash in the men’s section, whereas Aditi Swami and Pragati booked their spots in the women’s final.

Competition in the men’s section began with two shock results as the decorated duo of Abhishek Verma and Rajat Chauhan crashed out in the first round itself.

Abhishek Verma lost to Parth Korde 146-143, while Rajat Chauhan went down fighting to P.Trinath Chowdary 146-145.

In the women’s section, triple World championships silver medallist V. Jyothi Surekha’s second round exit was the biggest upset. She was beaten by her Worlds silver team-mate Priya Gurjar 147-145. Priya fell in the following round.

SHOOTING

Rhythm settles for silver in 10m air pistol, Niraj wins 50m 3P rifle

Rhythm Sangwan on Sunday fell just short of an epic come-from-behind first-place finish in the women’s 10m air pistol final at the 36th National Games.

After topping the qualification with 582-16x, the 18-year-old from Haryana got off to a horrid start in the ranking leg and was at the bottom of the pile for a while during the first series, when she registered 49.2 compared to 50.9 shot by leaders Anuradha Devi and Divya TS.

She shot 49.4 in the second series, but the average showing from five other shooters brought Rhythm back in contention.

A 10.3 off the last shot in the third series saw her gradually climb to the fifth spot with a score of 50.8.

With 50.1 in the following series, Rhythm moved into the second slot and eventually displaced Yuvika Tomar from the top - 1.2 points clear of the Uttar Pradesh markswoman.

Also Read | National Games: Music in shooting arena - nuance or nuisance?

However, she seemed to have lost all her momentum in the final – hitting two 8s - and Yuvika thrashed Rhythm 16-6 to take gold. Divya of Karnataka won bronze.

In the men’s side, Vijayveer Sidhu and Shiva Narwal, both part of the World Championship squad in 10m air pistol, bagged the gold and silver respectively. Naveen, the other candidate heading to Cairo, had a forgettable outing and finished outside the top-eight.

Although Haryana’s Shiva topped the ranking match, Vijayveer earned Punjab more points with an emphatic 17-5 finish.

The 50m rifle 3 positions contest was a tight affair, with both Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar not looking to give an inch in the gold medal game. However, it was Niraj who romped home with a scoreline of 17-11. Veteran shooter and Olympian Deepak Kumar won bronze.

Interestingly, Niraj had just managed to scrape through to the ranking match, finishing eighth in qualification, while Aishwary had topped both qualification and ranking only to falter in the final few minutes.

ATHLETICS

Sarvesh sets new games record in men’s high jump

Sarvesh Kushare created a new Games record on his way to take the men’s high jump gold medal at the athletics arena of the National Games on the IIT campus on Sunday.

Services jumper Sarvesh achieved a mark of 2.27m to go past Jithin Thomas’ 2.16m set in the 2015 Games in Kerala.

Usaid Khan of Uttar Pradesh rewrote a 20-year-old Games record on his way to claim the decathlon title. Usaid aggregated 7121 points to improve upon M. Kumar’s total of 6951, set in Hyderabad in 2002.

Second placed Yamandeep Sharma of Rajasthan also surpassed the previous record with a total of 7098 points.

In the women’s section, Kerala’s N.V. Sheena leaped 13.37m to secure the triple jump crown.

The results (finals, winners only):

Men:

High jump: Sarvesh Anil Kushare (SSCB) 2.27m (GR, Old: 2.16m, Jithin Thomas, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); Decathlon: Usaid Khan (UP) 7121 points (GR, Old: 6951, M. Kumar, Hyderabad, 2002); 4x400m relay: Haryana (Gourav, Vikrant Panchal, Ayush Dabas, Angrej Singh) 3:06.58 (GR. Old: 3:09.51, Kerala, Ludhiana, 2001)

Women:

Triple jump: N.V. Sheena (Ker) 13.37m; 4x400m relay: Tamil Nadu (J. Dhivya, J. Vithya Ramaraj, Olyumbia Stify, Subha Venkatesan) 3:35.32 (GR, Old: 3:35.34, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015).

SWIMMING

Karnataka dominates pool, Astha Choudhury sets meet records

Olympian Sajan Prakash (Kerala) and Astha Choudhury (Assam) prevented a clean sweep by Karnataka on the opening day of the swimming events of the 36th National Games at the Sardar Patel Aquatic complex on Sunday.

The first day also saw five new games record being rewritten with Astha Choudhury setting two meet records on her way to gold in 100m butterfly event. Sajan made up for his disappointment in 200m freestyle by winning the 100m butterfly. However, the Kerala swimmer was not at his best, failing to break his own meet record in the event.

VIEW GALLERY National Games 2022: October 2 highlights in pictures

It was a memorable event for national champion Aneesh S.Gowda to beat his hero Sajan Prakash in the 200m freestyle. Aneesh stalked Sajan at the start and then pulled ahead after 100 metres. The Karnataka lad finished strongly to set a new mark as Sajan Prakash faded away. Aneesh clocked 1:51.88s to break Aaron D’Souza’s old mark (1:52.06s) set in 2015.

The 18-year-old Astha Choudhury warmed up by setting a new mark (1:03.90s) in the heats in the morning. However, in the final, Astha trailed Nina Venkatesh after the first 5O metres but the Assam girl found momentum after 60 metres and pulled ahead of the field to finish strongly with a new record (1.03.37s).

Karnataka’s Hashika Ramachandra came up with a commanding show to set a new mark in women’s 200m freestyle. Dhindihi Desinghu managed to stay afloat with Hashika initially but it became a one horse race after the 100 metres. Hashika powered ahead to finish in 2:07.08 and broke Shivani Kataria’s old mark (2:07.46) set in 2015.

The men’s 4x100m freestyle saw Tamil Nadu push Karnataka till the end and it needed a superlative effort from Olympian Srihari Nataraj in the final leg to ensure gold for his State. Karnataka quartet of Aneesh S. Gowda, R. Sambhavv, M. Prithvi and Srihari Nataraj set a new games record (3:27.32) in the process. Karnataka easily won the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay by setting a new meet record. The team comprising. S. Rujula, Lattiesha Mandanna, Nina Venkatesh and Ridhima clocked 4:10.03 to break the old record (4:04.57) set by Maharashtra in 2015.

The results Men: 200m freestyle: 1. Aneesh S.Gowda (Kar) (1:51.88 -NGR; OR-1:52.06, AaronD’Souza, MP, 2015), 2. Sajan Prakash (Ker), 3. Vishal Grewal (Del); 100m butterfly: 1. Sajan Prakash (Ker) (55.32), 2. Bikram Changmai (Asm), 3. Sanu Debnath (Ben); 4x100m freestyle relay: 1. Karnataka (3:27.32– NG; OR –3:32.32, Kerala, 2015), 2. Tamil Nadu, 3. SSCB. Women: 200m freestyle: 1. Hashika Ramachandra (2:07.08 -NGR; OR – 2:07.48, Shivani Kataria, Haryana, 2015), 2. Dhindihi Desinghu (Kar), 3. Bhavya Sachdeva (Del); 100m butterfly: 1.Astha Choudhury (Asm) (1:03.37 – NGR; OR- 1:03.90- Astha Choudhury, Assam, 2022), 2. Tanishi Gupta (Kar), 3. Nina Venkatesh (Kar); 4x100m freestyle relay: 1. Karnataka (4:03.10 – NGR; OR – 4:04.57, Maharashtra, 2015).

Where can you watch the National Games 2022 live? The Games will be televised live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports.