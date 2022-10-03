The 2022 National Games of India will be held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12 2022. India’s prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015.

The National Games will be held across six cities of Gujarat — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Gujarat will host the National Games for the first time. This will be the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes will take part across 36 sporting disciplines.

Here are the list of events scheduled to take place on October 3 (timings in IST)-

Archery (Sanskardham Ground V1 )

-Recurve

Men/ Women individual practice and elimination rounds- 9 AM onwards

Mixed team - 11:15 AM

Women’s and Men’s team practice and elimination rounds- 2:45 PM onwards

-Compound

Men’s and Women’s Team event practice and elimination rounds- 2 PM onwards

Kho Kho (Sanskardham Ground, V2, Ahmedabad)

Men/ Women SF- 9:30 AM onwards

Football (Football Ground - TransStadia)

Men’s matches- morning session at 09:30 AM, evening session at 6:30 PM

Football (Football - Shahibagh Police Stadium)

Women’s matches- morning session at 09:30 AM, evening session at 3:30 PM

Rowing (Sabarmati Riverfront V1 )

Men/ Women Final- 10:00 AM onwards

Tennis (Sabarmati Riverfront, Tennis Courts, V4, Ahmedabad)

Women/ Men singles QF- 9:30 AM onwards

Lawn Bowls (Kensville Golf and Country Club)

Women Pair, Men Single, Women Triple, Men Four matches- 8:45 AM, 12 PM, 3:15 PM

Shooting (Rifle) (Rifle Club)

Mixed team 10m Air Pistol qualification and final- 9:00 AM

Women 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification and final- 9:00 AM

Shooting (Shot Gun) (Crowne Shooting Academy)

Mixed team skeet qualification- 9 AM onwards

Mixed team skeet finals- 1:30 PM onwards

Weightlifting (Mahatma Mandir, Venue 1)

Men’s 96 kg final- 11 AM

Women’s 87 kg final- 12 PM

Men’s 109kg final- 2:30 PM

Fencing (Mahatma Mandir (Exhibition Hall 2))

Men’s Epee team, Women’s Foil Team- quarters, semis, final- 10 AM onwards

Squash (IIT Gandhinagar, Squash Court, V2)

Women’s and Men’s team QF 9 AM

Women’s and Men’s individual QF 5PM

Athletics (IIT Gandhinagar Athletic Track)

⦿ Men’s 10000m finals- 7 AM

Men’s 10000m finals- 7 AM ⦿ Women’s 10000m finals- 8:15 AM

Women’s 10000m finals- 8:15 AM ⦿ Women’s Heptathlon events - 9 AM onwards

Women’s Heptathlon events - 9 AM onwards ⦿ Men’s pole vault finals- 2:45 PM

Men’s pole vault finals- 2:45 PM ⦿ Men’s 400m hurdles heats- 3:50 PM onwards

Men’s 400m hurdles heats- 3:50 PM onwards ⦿ Women’s 400m hurdles heats 4:00 PM

Women’s 400m hurdles heats 4:00 PM ⦿ Men discus throw finals- 4:30 PM

Men discus throw finals- 4:30 PM ⦿ Women’s long jump- 5:05 PM

Badminton (Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay)

Mixed team championship finals - 10 AM onwards

Gymnastics (Multi-Purpose Hall, Sama Sports Complex )

⦿ Women RG All Round with 2 apparatus- 10:00 AM-11:30 AM

Women RG All Round with 2 apparatus- 10:00 AM-11:30 AM ⦿ Men TRA Qualification 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM

Men TRA Qualification 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM ⦿ Women TRA Qualification 11:30 AM- 12:30 PM

Women TRA Qualification 11:30 AM- 12:30 PM ⦿ Women RG All Round with 2 apparatus 04:30 PM- 7:00 PM

Women RG All Round with 2 apparatus 04:30 PM- 7:00 PM ⦿ Men and Women TRA finals- 5:30 PM onwards

Aquatics (Swimming Complex, Rajkot)

WATER POLO-

Women/ Men matches- 11 AM onwards

DIVING-

Women 1m spring board- 10 AM-12 PM

SWIMMING-

1500m freestyle men- 5 PM

800m freestyle women- 5:30 PM

200m breast stroke men- 5:50 PM

200m breast stroke women- 6:05 PM

4X100 MEDLEY RELAY men- 6:20 PM

4X100 MEDLEY RELAY Women- 6:45 PM

Basketball 5x 5 (Multi-Purpose Hall, SAG Sports Complex)

Pool stage matches (men and women)- morning session starts at 8 AM, evening session at 3 PM

Basketball 3x 3 (Outdoor Courts, SAG Sports Complex)

Women/ Men medal matches- bronze medal match 8 AM, finals at 11 AM

Hockey (Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground, Rajkot)

Pool stage matches (men and women)- morning session at 7:15 AM, evening session at 2:15 PM

Cycling (Cycling Velodrome, IG Stadium, Delhi )

Women Omnium I, II, III , Men team sprint qualifying- 9:30 AM- 1 PM

Men/ Women team sprint final, Women Omnium final- 2:30 PM- 5 PM