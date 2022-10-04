National Games 2022, October 4 LIVE Updates: Weightlifting, football, basketball in action

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the 36th National Games in Gujarat.
ATHLETICS-
Siva Subramaniam breaks men’s pole vault national record
Siva Subramaniam scripted a new National record as he secured the men’s pole vault title at the athletics arena of the National Games here on Monday.
Siva marginally improved his own record as he achieved 5.31m. His previous best of 5.30m had come in 2018.
The Services pole vaulter also shattered the 35-year-old Games record of 5.10m set by Vijay Pal Singh in Thiruvananthapuram.
Gulveer Singh clocked 28:54.29 to win the men’s 10,000m crown with a new Games record. The previous record was in the name of G. Lakshmanan, who had done 29:13.10 seven years ago.
Kirpal Singh also set a new Games mark as he threw the discus to 59.32m. He went past Shakti Singh’s 1997 performance of 58.56m.
Nayana James beat World under-20 silver medallist Shaili Singh, who returned to action after an injury to do 6.28m, to bag the women’s long jump title with a leap of 6.33m
The results: (finals, winners only):
Men: 10000m: Gulveer Singh (SSCB) 28:54.29 (GR, Old: 29:13.50, G.Lakshmanan, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); Pole vault: Siva Subramaniam (SSCB) 5.31m (NR, Old: 5.30m, Siva Subramaniam, Jalahalli, 2018; GR, Old: 5.10, Vijay Pal Singh, Thiruvananthapuram, 1987); Discus throw: Kirpal Singh (Pun) 59.32m (GR, Old: 58.56, Shakti Singh, Bangalore, 1997).
Women: 10000m: Seema (HP) 33:58.40; Long jump: Nayana James (Ker) 6.33m; Heptathlon: Swapna Barman (MP) 5663 points.
ARCHERY-
Atanu to take on Gurucharan in archery final
Olympian Atanu Das showed his old touch as he made it to the recurve men’s individual summit clash at the Sanskardham archery ground in the National Games here on Monday.
Atanu will take on Gurucharan Besra in the final.
Atanu beat Parth Salunkhe 6-0 in the quarterfinals and fellow Olympian Tarundeep Rai 6-0 in the semifinals on his way to reaching the final.
Tarundeep had beaten another seasoned archer, Jayanta Talukdar, 6-2 in the last-eight.
Besra overcame Gaurav Lambe 7-1 in the semifinals.
Anshika Kumari Singh, who got past Simranjeet Kaur 6-4 in the semis, and Sangeeta, who trounced Avani 6-0 in the last four, qualified for the recurve women’s final as established names such as Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari lost prior to the semifinals.
WEIGHTLIFTING-
Sambo Lapung wins gold in 96kg Weightlifting; Lovepreet Singh bags top honours in 109kg
Arunachal Pradesh’s Sambo Lapung conquered his love for fast food to break fellow Services lifter Vikas Thakur’s three-year-old clean and jerk record and claim the men’s 96kg gold medal at the weightlifting arena of the National Games here on Monday.
Representing his State, 25-year-old Sambo achieved 148kg in snatch and 198kg in his final clean jerk attempt, a kg more than Vikas’ previous record, to total 346kg and beat Services’ Jagdish by 15kg.
A boxer-turned-lifter who took to lifting to avoid punishment from his boxing coach, Sambo’s performance was 10kg more than that of his own gold medal winning aggregate of 336kg in the national championships in Bhubaneswar in March.
“I came here to compete with myself and had one eye on the record,” Sambo said.
Sambo’s coach Yukar Sibi said he was strict about the lifter’s diet.
“Sambo is a lover of fast food and was disqualified from the 2021 Nationals for being overweight. So I kept an eye on his diet. We had been targeting this record for some time,” said Sibi.
Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Lovepreet Singh aggregated 338kg, way below his showing of 355kg in Birmingham, to ensure the 109kg gold before skipping his last two attempts.
THE RESULTS
Men - 96kg: 1. Sambo Lapung snatch 148kg, clean and jerk 198kg (NR, old 197, Vikas Thakur, 2019), total 346kg; 2. Jagdish (SSCB) 176kg, 187kg, 331kg; 3. Parveen (Har) 141kg, 171kg, 312kg.
Men - 109kg: 1. Lovepreet Singh (SSCB) 158kg, 180kg, 338kg; 2. Vishal Solanki (Har) 147kg, 176kg, 323kg; 3. Naveen (Har) 145kg, 177kg, 322kg.
Women - 87kg: 1. Komal Wakale (Mah) 94kg, 116kg, 210kg; 2. B.N. Usha (Kar) 95kg, 114kg, 209kg, 3. T.Satya Jyothi (AP) 90kg, 111kg, 201kg.
