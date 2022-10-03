Subramani Siva of Services on Monday shattered the national record in men’s pole vault at the 36th National games happening in Gujarat.

He registered a 5.31m jump to better his own record of 5.30m that he set in 2018 at the 68th Inter-Services Championships in Bangalore.

Follow the National Games 2022 LIVE here

Prior to this, he also broke the games record with a 5.22m jump. The old record of 5.10m, was set by Vijaypal Singh of Haryana in 1987 in Trivandrum.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu’s Rosy Meena Paulraj set a new national record of 4.20m in the women’s pole vault at the National Games.

The 25-year-old bettered the previous mark of 4.15m set by V Surekha in 2014. Paulraj first made a mark when she won a gold at the 2022 Federation Cup. She had a personal best of 4.00 prior to her performance at the National Games.