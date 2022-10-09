National Games 2022, October 9 LIVE Updates: Gujarat’s Pragnya Mohan wins women’s triathlon gold; Lovlina, Shiva Thapa, Jasmine in action at 4 PM

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the 36th National Games in Gujarat

Women’s triathlon finals

Gujarat’s Pragnya Mohan won the women’s triathlon gold!

Here’s what happened yesterday (October 8)- Y B Sarangi, MR Praveen Chandran

BOXING

Asian champion Sanjeet showed his class to outwit young Uttarakhand rival Harish Singh and book a place in the men’s 92kg quarterfinals at the boxing arena of the National Games in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

Services man Sanjeet set up a last-eight clash with Delhi’s Harsh Kaushik, who got past a never-say-die Ajay Kumar of Karnataka 5-0.

Sanjeet, who had a disappointing outing in the Commonwealth Games, lived up to the billing. He began by landing a lusty uppercut, resulting in a standing count on Harish, and then using his trademark jabs and combinations to gain ground.

Even as Harish showed some courage, the taller Sanjeet boxed from a long range and moved around well to stay ahead. A few blows from Sanjeet in the third round caused the referee to stop the contest.

“I could have finished off the fight in the first round, but I wanted some ring time,” said Sanjeet.

“My Commonwealth Games performance was frustrating. I had sleepless nights but didn’t want any sympathy. I learnt a lesson and tightened my third-round game. Now I want to build up for the Asian Games,” said Sanjeet.

On a lackluster day featuring several RSC decisions, Komalpreet Kaur (66kg) gave a power-packed performance to trounce Sneha Shelar 5-0.

Former World junior champion Mandeep Kaur (57kg) also advanced to the last-eight.

Important results (preliminary round): Men 75kg: Malsawmitluanga (Miz) bt Sahil Aslam (Guj) 5-0; 80kg: Vinit (Har) bt Aswin Ramesh (TN) 5-0; 92kg: Neeraj Kumar (Raj) bt Ashish Bahndor (HP) 4-1, Harsh Kaushik (Del) bt Ajay Kumar (Kar) 5-0, Sanjeet (SSCB) bt Harish Singh (Utk) RSC-R3; +92kg: Mohit (Har) bt Sayeed Bin Ali (Tel) RSC-R2. Women 57kg: Mandeep Kaur (Pun) bt J.Hannah Joy (TN) RSC-R3, Savita (Chd) bt Roshni Subba (Sik) 5-0; 66kg: Alena Thounaojam (Man) bt Devika D. (Ker) RSC-R3, Komalpreet Kaur (Pun) bt Sneha Shelar (Mah) 5-0.

JUDO

Mohit Sehrawat needed to protect his dislocated right shoulder. But instead of defending to avoid further injury, the Delhi judoka went for broke and won both his semifinal and final bouts within the first few seconds in the 81kg weight category to clinch the gold medal during the 36th National Games at the Mahatma Mandir Complex on Saturday.

Mohit came into NGG 2022 as the favourite, having won the Senior Nationals title in Lucknow earlier this year. But he ended up dislocating his shoulder midway through the quarterfinal against Sarabjit Singh of Punjab.

“I was leading by a point then. So I decided to play it safe because if I had called for medical attention, I would have had to concede. But he made a mistake and I got a throw. In the semifinal and final, I decided to just go for a throw if I get the right grip and it worked wonderfully for me,” said Mohit, who thanked his stars for being a left-hander.

The combat aspect got Mohit interested in the sport. He says, “Indian judokas have started doing well on the international circuit. We even won medals in the Commonwealth Games this year. For me, my immediate target is to play the Asian Games next year,” said Mohit, who now trains at SAI NCOE, Bhopal.

In other bouts, Lalhumhimi bagged Mizoram’s first gold medal of the Games when she defeated the formidable Pincky Balhara of Delhi in the 52kg final. Lalhumhimi had registered a tough win over Simran of Haryana in the semifinals and waited for an opportunity to find the right grip for a throw against Balhara.

“Me and Pincky have faced each other many times. The last time I had lost to her. So, this time I was a lot more determined,” said the Sashastra Seema Bal employee.

Madhya Pradesh’s Yamini Mourya defeated Haryana’s Savitri in the Women’s 57kg final while Vishal Ruhil of Haryana clinched the Men’s 73kg gold by defeating statemate Jatin.

RESULTS

Women

52 kg: 1. Lalhumhimi (Mizoram); 2. Pincky Balhara (Delhi); 3. L.Nungshithoi Chanu (Manipur) & Snehal RameshK (Maharashtra)

57 kg: 1. Yamini Mourya (Madhya Pradesh); 2. Savitri (Haryana); 3. Suchi Katariyal (Haryana) & L. Bembem Devi (Manipur)

Men

73 kg: 1. Vishal Ruhil (Haryana); 2. J Jatin (Haryana); 3. Pardeep Rawat (Uttrakhand) & Vikas Dalai (Haryana)

81 kg: 1. Mohit Sehrawat (Delhi); 2. Harshpreet Singh (Punjab); 3. Parvinder (Haryana) & Abhishek Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh)

HOCKEY-

Haryana blanked Tamil Nadu 3-0 to enter the men’s hockey semifinals in the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu started on a promising note but faded away as Haryana found its rhythm and took control of the midfield. Tamil Nadu earned two penalty corners and an open chance in the first 10 minutes but couldn’t convert any of them. Haryana settled down and displayed good cohesion and piled pressure on its rival with sharp moves. An unmarked Bharat tapped in the first goal from close to put Haryana ahead in the ninth minute. Mandeep Mor converted a penalty corner to increase the lead in the 35th minute while Abhishek scored a field goal in the 50th minute to complete the tally.

Karnataka stormed into the semifinals with an easy 11-2 win over host Gujarat. Sheshe Gowda scored a hat-trick for the winner, which led 6-1 at half-time.

Maharashtra prevailed over Jharkhand 3-1 to enter the semifinals. Yuvraj Walmiki scored a brace for Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh edged out West Bengal 5-4 in the tie-breaker to book a passage into the last four. The teams were level 1-1 at the end of regular time.

In the semifinals on Monday, Haryana will meet Karnataka while Maharashtra will take on Uttar Pradesh.

THE RESULTS (QUARTERFINALS) Haryana bt Tamil Nadu 3-0; Karnataka bt Gujarat 11-2; Uttar Pradesh bt West Bengal 5-4; Maharashtra bt Jharkhand 3-1.

CYCLING-

Karnataka’s Naveen John defended his title in the men’s 38km individual time trial in the road cycling competition of the National Games in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

Naveen, who did not travel to Delhi for the 4000m individual pursuit event to focus on the road races, overcame some challenges during the race to clock 49:01.635.

“My racing suit, which has been with me through victories in seven National championships, gave up. A safety pin came in handy, but I was not in the race mindset through the first loop of 19km.

“I could see the worried look on Karnataka coach Anita’s face and reminded myself why I was here and cranked up my pace on the second loop to succeed in my mission of defending the time trial gold,” said Naveen, enjoying the nice weather preceded by a wet evening.

Tongbram Monorama Devi, who was part of the Indian team in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, defeated Chayanika Gogoi to win the Women 85km Road Race.

The results: (Road events): Men:38km individual time trial: 1. Naveen John (Kar) 49:01.635; 2. Arvind Panwar (UP) 50:30.733; 3. Joel Santosh Sundaram (TN) 50:42.114. Women :85km road race: 1. Tongbram Monorama Devi (Man); 2. Chayanika Gogoi (Asm); 3. Pooja Baban Danole (Mah).

SWIMMING:

Punjab’s Chahat Arora erased one of the longest standing records from the books as she powered her way to gold in 100m breaststroke on the final day of the swimming events of the 36th National Games at the Sardar Patel Aquatic Complex here on Saturday.

Chahat, who set the national record (1:13.61s) in the event at the recent National Championships in Guwahati, warmed up by equalling Sajani Shetty’s 25-year-old mark by clocking 1:17.35s in the heats which was held in the morning.

Also Read | Srihari, Maana, Advait scorch pool to set new records at National Games

In the final, Chahat was in a league of her own as she destroyed the field early and with a strong finish sank the old record with a timing of 1:14.42s. The Maharashtra duo of Jyoti Patil and Aarati Patil came second and third respectively. ``I am happy that my hard work has paid off. I was confident of breaking the record here as I had set the national mark in Guwahati nationals. I challenged myself and didn’t bother too much about my rivals, she said after the event.

Srihari Nataraj of Karnataka picked up his fourth gold medal in 100m freestyle with a meet record. Srihari beat a strong field which included Sajan Prakash. However, Srihari was never challenged in the race as he hit the front early and with a good finish clocked 50.41 to break Aaron D’Souza’s old mark (50.57s) set in 2015. Sajan Prakash finished a poor seventh.

Also Read | National Games: Budding star Hashika Ramachandra, Sajan Prakash hog limelight

SSCB’s S.P. Likith swam to his third gold while winning the 100m breaststroke in 1:02.12s while Assam’s Shivangi Sarma with a late burst pipped favourite Maana Patel to take the gold in women’s 100m freestyle event. Tamil Nadu won the gold in 4x100m mixed relay in 4:011.08s beating back the challenge from Karnataka and Gujarat which were second and third respectively.

The Results: Men: 100m breaststroke: 1. S.P. Likith (SSCB) (1:02.77s), 2. S. Danush (TN), 3. Anoop Augustine (Ker); 100m freestyle: Srihari Nataraj (Kar), (50.41s -NGR; OR – 50/97, Aaron D’ Souza, MP, 2015), 2. Vishal Grewal, 3. A.S. Anand (SSCB); 4X100m mixed medley relay: 1. Tamil Nadu (4:11.08s), 2. Karnataka, 3. Gujarat. Women: 100m breaststroke: Chahat Arora (Pun) (1:14.42 – NG; OR- 1:17,35, Sajini Shetty, Karnataka, 1997 & Chahat Arora, Punjab, 2022), 2. Jyoti Patil (Mah), 3. Aarti Patil (Mah); 100m freestyle: 1. Shivangi Sharma (Asm), 2. Maana Patel (Guj), 3. S. Rujula (Kar).

GOLF

Karandeep Kochhar took the sole lead among men with an aggregate of 199, while Amandeep Kaur retained her lead among women with 212 after the penultimate round of the golf competitions in the National Games at the Kensville Golf and Country Club here on Saturday.

Chandigarh led in the team competition for men. Punjab and Karnataka shared the top place in the women’s section.

The scores:

Men: Individual: Karandeep Kochhar (68, 66, 65) 199; Abhinav Lohan (68, 66, 72) 206; Ishaan Chawhan (71, 72, 68) and Sunhit Bishnoi (73, 69, 69) 211; Arjun Bhati (72, 70, 70) 212.

Team: Chandigarh 431; Karnataka 435; Haryana 436; Gujarat 439; Delhi 442.

Women: Individual: Amandeep Kaur (72, 69, 71) 212; Avani Prashanth (71, 74, 71) 216; Nishna Patel (74, 68, 80) 222; Puneet Kaur Bajwa (75, 74, 74) 223; Vani Kapoor (75, 74, 75), Seher Kaur Atwal (76, 77, 71) and Gaurika Bishnoi (73, 74, 77) 224.

Team: Punjab and Karnataka 442; Haryana 450; Maharashtra 451; Delhi 457.

Where can you watch the National Games 2022 live? The Games will be televised live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel.