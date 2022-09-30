Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in 68kg, Divya Kakran made light of less time on the mat to claim her maiden gold medal in the new 76kg category in the wrestling arena of the National Games here on Friday.

Divya got past veteran Gursharanpreet Kaur, youngster Reetika and Rohini Shivani before pinning Himachal Pradesh’s Rani in the final to emerge as the champion.

“After the Commonwealth Games, I could not train properly due to various distractions. As a result, my weight went up. So I decided to switch to the new weight category. Now I have to add strength to compete in this weight at bigger events,” said Divya, who had bagged a bronze in the 2015 edition.

Manisha got the better of Shafali in the women’s 62kg title clash.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Deepak Nehra rallied from 0-2 to beat Sahil of Punjab ‘by fall’ in the final to claim the men’s freestyle 97kg crown.

“I have to keep up my hard work. Here too, I could not have taken things for granted,” said 19-year-old Deepak.

Aman bagged the 57kg gold by defeating his Haryana mate Udit 12-2.

Ashu beat Karanjeet Singh in the 67kg final and Sunil Kumar defeated Harpreet Singh in the 87kg summit clash in Greco Roman contests.

ARCHERY

Seasoned archer Jayanta Talukdar gathered 681 points to top the ranking round in the men’s recurve ranking at the Sanskardham archery ground of the National Games here on Friday.

Talukdar was followed by Gaurav Lambe (677), Mrinal Chauhan (675), Atanu Das (670) and Indra Chand (669).

Defending champion and three-time Olympian Tarundeep Rai (665) took the eighth place while another Olympian Pravin Jadhav (663) was 12th.

In the women’s section, Bhajan Kaur (657) was the top-ranked archer. She was followed by Preeti (653), Sangeeta (648), Komalika Bari (645), Simranjeet Kaur (645) and Dipti Kumari (645).

Ankita Bhakat placed 12th with 631 points.