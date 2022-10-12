National Games 2022

National Games 2022: Kerala wins both men’s and women’s gold medals in volleyball

Kerala achieved a rare double in volleyball on the concluding day of the 36th National Games, winning both the men’s and women’s gold medals, beating Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, respectively, in the final.

Y. B. Sarangi
BHAVNAGAR 12 October, 2022 19:51 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Kerala women’s team retained the title it won seven years ago on home turf.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Kerala women's team retained the title it won seven years ago on home turf.

Kerala won both men and women’s gold medals to achieve a rare double in volleyball on the concluding day of the 36th National Games here on Wednesday.

Previous edition’s silver medallist Kerala defeated defending champion Tamil Nadu 25-23, 28-26, 27-25 in the men’s title clash to clinch the last gold medal on offer in the Games. Earlier, the Kerala women’s team overcame a stiff challenge from West Bengal in the second set to record a 25-22, 36-34, 25-19 victory in the final and retained the title it won seven years ago on home turf.

The results
Final (men): Kerala bt Tamil Nadu 25-23, 28-26, 27-25; Bronze medal match: Haryana bt Gujarat 25-12, 25-22, 22-25, 21-15, 15-11.
Final (women): Kerala bt West Bengal 25-22, 36-34, 25-19; Bronze medal match: Rajasthan bt Himachal Pradesh 25-17, 25-14, 25-12.

