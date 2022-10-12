Kerala won both men and women’s gold medals to achieve a rare double in volleyball on the concluding day of the 36th National Games here on Wednesday.

Previous edition’s silver medallist Kerala defeated defending champion Tamil Nadu 25-23, 28-26, 27-25 in the men’s title clash to clinch the last gold medal on offer in the Games. Earlier, the Kerala women’s team overcame a stiff challenge from West Bengal in the second set to record a 25-22, 36-34, 25-19 victory in the final and retained the title it won seven years ago on home turf.