National Games: Wrestler Shivanee Pawar wins women’s 50kg title

Shivanee Pawar emerged as the worthy winner of the women's 50kg title as she displayed true spirit of sports to assist her injured opponent to get off the mat in the wrestling arena of the National Games here on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, a World under-23 silver medallist, gave a good account of herself as she defeated Ankush, who has been selected for the World under-23 championships, ‘by fall’ in the 50kg final.

“Like me, Ankush is part of the National camp. She got injured during the first round of the final and lost. This much sympathy is expected from any wrestler,” said Shivanee, hailing from Bhopal and now settled in Delhi.

Radhika claimed the women’s 68kg gold.

In men’s freestyle, Dinesh defeated Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohit Grewal 5-0 to take the 125kg crown.

Anuj Kumar beat Sharwan 8-6 for the 65kg title.

In Greco Roman, Deepandhu outclassed Ravi 8-0 in the 97kg summit clash and Sajan beat Rafiq 10-1 in the 77kg gold medal match.

ARCHERY

Seasoned archers Rajat Chauhan (711) and V. Jyothi Surekha (705) topped the men and women ranking rounds in the compound competitions at the Sanskardham campus in Ahmedabad.