Wrestling

Recovering from head injury, Bajrang Punia shifts focus on Olympics

A freak head injury, resulting in five stitches at the World championships in Belgrade, ended Bajrang’s chances of participating in the ongoing 36th National Games.

Y. B. Sarangi
GANDHINAGAR 01 October, 2022 20:29 IST
GANDHINAGAR 01 October, 2022 20:29 IST
Bajrang rued the fact that he had not been able to participate in the National Games ever. (File)

Bajrang rued the fact that he had not been able to participate in the National Games ever. (File) | Photo Credit: PTI

A freak head injury, resulting in five stitches at the World championships in Belgrade, ended Bajrang’s chances of participating in the ongoing 36th National Games.

Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday said with his head injury getting healed his focus now shifted to the next Olympics cycle.

“The injury has gradually healed and I’m back in training. There are no major immediate tournaments but in 2023 we have the Pro Wrestling League, Asian Championship, World Championship and the Asian Games. The qualifications for the Paris Olympics will start at the Worlds and the focus has now shifted towards the Olympic cycle,” said Bajrang who was present at the National Games as a guest.

“We will be training mostly in India for the next one month or so before deciding on exposure trips. It could be Russia or the US.”

Also Read
Bajrang Punia says use of ‘rigid tape’ during World Championship affected focus

A freak head injury, resulting in five stitches at the World championships in Belgrade, ended Bajrang’s chances of participating in the ongoing 36th National Games.

Bajrang rued the fact that he had not been able to participate in the National Games ever.

“The National Games is the only event in which I haven’t participated till now. I have been part of many international events but I miss being a part of the National Games. In 2015, I was training in the US and couldn’t be a part of it and this time around the stitches on my head didn’t heal in time.

 “After the World Championships, there was very little time to recover. I desperately wanted to be a part of the Games here,” Bajrang added.

Read more stories on Wrestling.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Sakshi Malik returns to winning ways

India at Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia - Athlete profile

Slide shows

Sakshi Malik's day out

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us