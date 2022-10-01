Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday said with his head injury getting healed his focus now shifted to the next Olympics cycle.

“The injury has gradually healed and I’m back in training. There are no major immediate tournaments but in 2023 we have the Pro Wrestling League, Asian Championship, World Championship and the Asian Games. The qualifications for the Paris Olympics will start at the Worlds and the focus has now shifted towards the Olympic cycle,” said Bajrang who was present at the National Games as a guest.

“We will be training mostly in India for the next one month or so before deciding on exposure trips. It could be Russia or the US.”

A freak head injury, resulting in five stitches at the World championships in Belgrade, ended Bajrang’s chances of participating in the ongoing 36th National Games.

Bajrang rued the fact that he had not been able to participate in the National Games ever.

“The National Games is the only event in which I haven’t participated till now. I have been part of many international events but I miss being a part of the National Games. In 2015, I was training in the US and couldn’t be a part of it and this time around the stitches on my head didn’t heal in time.

“After the World Championships, there was very little time to recover. I desperately wanted to be a part of the Games here,” Bajrang added.