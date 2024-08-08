MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: China wins first gold in acrobatic team event in artistic swimming with big lead over US

Russia has been excluded from the Games and in its absence, China pulled through to win gold with the US taking silver and Spain claiming the bronze medal in the acrobatic team event.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 17:44 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
China celebrates its gold medal after the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday.
China celebrates its gold medal after the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

China celebrates its gold medal after the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

China won its first gold medal in artistic swimming on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics following a lively acrobatic team routine that wowed the judges and produced a total score well ahead of the United States, who takes silver.

Russia, the dominant force in artistic swimming, has been excluded from the Games and in its absence, China pulled through to win gold with the US taking silver and Spain claiming the bronze medal in the acrobatic team event.

Wearing red sequined swimsuits, the Chinese team tossed one swimmer high into the air, drawing applause from the crowd as she performed flips into the water.

The theme of China’s acrobatic routine was “Light of Life,” and the music served as a fierce backdrop to the performance as the singer chanted during portions of the song.

Paris marks the first time the acrobatic routine, which involves complex jumps, flips and tosses, has been introduced in Olympic artistic swimming.

The US delivered an ethereal routine with the theme “the sorceresses,” earning it its first medal in the team event since the Athens Games in 2004.

China scored a total of 996.1389 points with the U.S. 81.7968 on 914.3421 and Spain third with 900.7319.

China, which was favourite to win the acrobatic team title in the lead-up to Paris, has an opportunity to win another gold when the duet artistic swimming event begins on Friday.

Teams from Russia and Belarus have been banned from taking part in the Games over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with Belarus having been used as a staging ground.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads after first heptathlon events
    Reuters
  2. India vs Spain LIVE Score, men's hockey bronze medal match, Paris 2024 Olympics: IND 0-0 ESP in Q1, Gurjant injured as India in action against Spain- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: China wins first gold in acrobatic team event in artistic swimming with big lead over US
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal and the truth behind Olympic selection trials
    Nihit Sachdeva,Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. MBSG 5-0 IAFFT LIVE updates, Durand Cup 2024: Second half underway; Cummings scores his second, Stewart comes on
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads after first heptathlon events
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: China wins first gold in acrobatic team event in artistic swimming with big lead over US
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal and the truth behind Olympic selection trials
    Nihit Sachdeva,Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Will Vinesh get joint-silver?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: P. R. Sreejesh given ‘God of Indian Modern Hockey’ title by HI ahead of last game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads after first heptathlon events
    Reuters
  2. India vs Spain LIVE Score, men's hockey bronze medal match, Paris 2024 Olympics: IND 0-0 ESP in Q1, Gurjant injured as India in action against Spain- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: China wins first gold in acrobatic team event in artistic swimming with big lead over US
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal and the truth behind Olympic selection trials
    Nihit Sachdeva,Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. MBSG 5-0 IAFFT LIVE updates, Durand Cup 2024: Second half underway; Cummings scores his second, Stewart comes on
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment