The Indian hockey team won its first Olympic medal at the Amsterdam Games in 1928. It scored 29 goals in five matches to win the gold medal. The wizard Dhyan Chand scored 14 goals, including a hat-trick in the final against the Netherlands.
As Harmanpreet Singh’s men take on Germany in the hockey semifinals at the Paris Olympics, here’s the full list of all medals won by India in hockey at the quadrennial games.
List of hockey medals at the Olympics
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Amsterdam 1928
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Los Angeles 1932
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Berlin 1936
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey London 1948
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Helsinki 1952
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Melbourne 1956
Indian hockey team Silver Men’s hockey Rome 1960
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Tokyo 1964
Indian hockey team Bronze Men’s hockey Mexico City 1968
Indian hockey team Bronze Men’s hockey Munich 1972
Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Moscow 1980
Indian hockey team Bronze Men’s hockey Tokyo 2020
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Vinesh Phogat qualifies for wrestling semifinal
- Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Vinesh Phogat to play semifinal bout at 10:20PM; Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 89.34m throw
- Indian hockey Olympic medal winners: Full list edition wise
- Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin final at Paris Olympics 2024 after 89.34m throw
- Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE