The Indian hockey team won its first Olympic medal at the Amsterdam Games in 1928. It scored 29 goals in five matches to win the gold medal. The wizard Dhyan Chand scored 14 goals, including a hat-trick in the final against the Netherlands.

As Harmanpreet Singh’s men take on Germany in the hockey semifinals at the Paris Olympics, here’s the full list of all medals won by India in hockey at the quadrennial games.

List of hockey medals at the Olympics

Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Amsterdam 1928

Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Los Angeles 1932

Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Berlin 1936

Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey London 1948

Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Helsinki 1952

Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Melbourne 1956

Indian hockey team Silver Men’s hockey Rome 1960

Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Tokyo 1964

Indian hockey team Bronze Men’s hockey Mexico City 1968

Indian hockey team Bronze Men’s hockey Munich 1972

Indian hockey team Gold Men’s hockey Moscow 1980

Indian hockey team Bronze Men’s hockey Tokyo 2020