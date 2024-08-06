PREVIEW
After showing its steely resolve and getting past Great Britain in the quarterfinals despite being a man down, India will be ready to tackle the situation arising out of defender Amit Rohidas’ absence when it takes on World champion Germany in the men’s hockey semifinals of the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium on Tuesday.
Rohidas was suspended for one match due to a red card he received in the quarterfinals. Hockey India’s appeal against the decision was rejected on Monday, rendering Rohidas ineligible for the crucial match.
Having played three quarters without Rohidas against Great Britain, India has already done a simulation of living life without him.
The defence has overcome its shortcomings, shown in early pool matches, to grow stronger. It passed the Great Britain test in flying colours and will be eager to present the same grittiness and composure against Germany, which has scored the maximum goals and has won five out of its six matches so far.
-Y. B. Sarangi (Read full preview)
When was the last time India faced Germany at the Olympic Games?
The Indian men’s hockey team overturned a 1-3 deficit to earn its first Olympic medal in 41 years with a 5-4 win over Germany in a high-octane bronze medal match in Tokyo.
When is India vs Germany, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 semifinal match?
The India vs Germany semifinal match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 6th August, Tuesday from 10:30 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.
Where to watch India vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 quarterfinal match?
The Paris 2024 Olympics hockey semifinal match between India vs Germany will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema.
