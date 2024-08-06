Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s table tennis team loses to China in round of 16

India’s men’s table tennis team’s maiden Olympic appearance saw an opening round exit after the side went down 0-3 to China at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.
China started with a straight games victory in the doubles match with Ma Long and Wang Chuqin beating Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar 11-2, 11-3, 11-7.
Veteran Sharath Kamal brought some consolation when he won the opening game 211-9 against Fan Zhendong in the following singles match. However, the gold medal winner in the men’s singles at Paris turned the tale around by taking the next three games 11-7, 11-7, 11-5.
Thakkar was given the job to prolonge the tie to a fourth game but went down 11-9, 11-6, 11-9 to Chuqin.
Latest on Sportstar
- Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh beats Ukraine’s Livach 7-5 to enter the semifinals, will face Cuba’s Guzman Lopez
- Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Kukuk wins showjumping gold
- Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
- Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE