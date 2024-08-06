MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s table tennis team loses to China in round of 16

India lost 0-3 to China in its maiden Olympic appearance in the team event on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 15:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta returns the ball during his men’s table tennis singles match in the team round of 16 between China and India.
India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta returns the ball during his men’s table tennis singles match in the team round of 16 between China and India. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta returns the ball during his men’s table tennis singles match in the team round of 16 between China and India. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s men’s table tennis team’s maiden Olympic appearance saw an opening round exit after the side went down 0-3 to China at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.

China started with a straight games victory in the doubles match with Ma Long and Wang Chuqin beating Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar 11-2, 11-3, 11-7.

Veteran Sharath Kamal brought some consolation when he won the opening game 211-9 against Fan Zhendong in the following singles match. However, the gold medal winner in the men’s singles at Paris turned the tale around by taking the next three games 11-7, 11-7, 11-5.

Thakkar was given the job to prolonge the tie to a fourth game but went down 11-9, 11-6, 11-9 to Chuqin.

Related Topics

Table Tennis /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh beats Ukraine’s Livach 7-5 to enter the semifinals, will face Cuba’s Guzman Lopez
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Kukuk wins showjumping gold
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  5. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Kukuk wins showjumping gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  4. Indian hockey Olympic medal winners: Full list edition wise
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh beats Ukraine’s Livach 7-5 to enter the semifinals, will face Cuba’s Guzman Lopez
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Kukuk wins showjumping gold
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  5. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment