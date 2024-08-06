MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Dutch men win gold over France in 3x3 basketball, Germany women defeat Spain

The men’s bronze went to Lithuania after it dispatched Tokyo gold medallists Latvia 21-18, while USA claimed the bronze in the women’s event.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 08:17 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Men's 3x3 basketball Gold medalists Jan Driessen, Dimeo van der Horst, Arvin Slagter, and Worthy de Jong of Team Netherlands celebrate during the medal ceremony for Men's 3x3 basketball on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
| Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Netherlands won gold in the men’s 3x3 basketball by beating France in a close final at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday, just a few minutes after Germany had won its first international title in the women’s tournament.

France was backed by a passionate crowd, but Worthy de Jong tied the score in the last seconds of regulation and sealed the deal in overtime with a two-point, long-range shot to secure an 18-17 victory at Place de la Concorde.

On the women’s side, Germany beat Spain 17-16 after Sonja Greinacher hit a two-pointer that gave it a decisive lead with 30 seconds remaining.

Germany's women's 3x3 basketball team celebrate their gold medals during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
| Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

| Photo Credit: AP

“We definitely wanted that gold medal,” said Greinacher. “I think we just wanted to enjoy our last game together as a group. That was the biggest goal of it all, to just enjoy.”

The men’s bronze went to Lithuania after it dispatched Tokyo gold medallists Latvia 21-18, who lost its only two games of the tournament on Monday.

The United States, who won the women’s gold in Tokyo, prevailed over Canada 16-13 to claim bronze this time around, a consolation prize after losing 18-16 to Spain in overtime in the semifinals. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

