Paris 2024 Olympics: Dutch men win gold over France in 3x3 basketball, Germany women defeat Spain

The Netherlands won gold in the men’s 3x3 basketball by beating France in a close final at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday, just a few minutes after Germany had won its first international title in the women’s tournament.
France was backed by a passionate crowd, but Worthy de Jong tied the score in the last seconds of regulation and sealed the deal in overtime with a two-point, long-range shot to secure an 18-17 victory at Place de la Concorde.
On the women’s side, Germany beat Spain 17-16 after Sonja Greinacher hit a two-pointer that gave it a decisive lead with 30 seconds remaining.
“We definitely wanted that gold medal,” said Greinacher. “I think we just wanted to enjoy our last game together as a group. That was the biggest goal of it all, to just enjoy.”
The men’s bronze went to Lithuania after it dispatched Tokyo gold medallists Latvia 21-18, who lost its only two games of the tournament on Monday.
The United States, who won the women’s gold in Tokyo, prevailed over Canada 16-13 to claim bronze this time around, a consolation prize after losing 18-16 to Spain in overtime in the semifinals.
