Paris 2024 Olympics: China takes gold medal position as team artistic swimming event kicks off

China took the top position in the team artistic swimming event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday after delivering a fast-paced technical routine that was scored well above Spain, who sit in the silver-medal position.

The Chinese team proved they will be the country to beat as they chase their first gold in artistic swimming. Russia has won every gold medal in the sport since 2000, but its exclusion from the Paris Games following the invasion of Ukraine means that China and other countries finally have an opening to the top of the podium.

China’s team impressed the crowd before the group even entered the water, as one swimmer stood atop her seven teammates before launching herself into the pool.

Wearing red-and-black sequined swimsuits, the women performed to a composition called “Speed and Passion” by Wu Mingxuan, and the routine lived up to the name of the music.

The team tossed one swimmer into the air who performed several twists before landing in the water, drawing excitement from the spectators.

Judges awarded the routine 313.55 points, 26 points higher than Spain in second place.

Italy, who gave an energetic performance with a disco dance theme, sit in the bronze-medal position.

The competition for the gold medal in team artistic swimming will be determined by three performances -- the technical, free and acrobatic routines -- the last of which is being introduced for the first time in these Games.