MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: China takes gold medal position as team artistic swimming event kicks off

China’s team impressed the crowd before the group even entered the water, as one swimmer stood atop her seven teammates before launching herself into the pool.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 08:09 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Members of the People’s Republic of China compete in the Team Technical Routine on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre.
Members of the People’s Republic of China compete in the Team Technical Routine on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Members of the People’s Republic of China compete in the Team Technical Routine on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

China took the top position in the team artistic swimming event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday after delivering a fast-paced technical routine that was scored well above Spain, who sit in the silver-medal position.

The Chinese team proved they will be the country to beat as they chase their first gold in artistic swimming. Russia has won every gold medal in the sport since 2000, but its exclusion from the Paris Games following the invasion of Ukraine means that China and other countries finally have an opening to the top of the podium.

China’s team impressed the crowd before the group even entered the water, as one swimmer stood atop her seven teammates before launching herself into the pool.

Wearing red-and-black sequined swimsuits, the women performed to a composition called “Speed and Passion” by Wu Mingxuan, and the routine lived up to the name of the music.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian champion swimmer Titmus to take ‘extended break’

The team tossed one swimmer into the air who performed several twists before landing in the water, drawing excitement from the spectators.

Judges awarded the routine 313.55 points, 26 points higher than Spain in second place.

Italy, who gave an energetic performance with a disco dance theme, sit in the bronze-medal position.

The competition for the gold medal in team artistic swimming will be determined by three performances -- the technical, free and acrobatic routines -- the last of which is being introduced for the first time in these Games. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: China takes gold medal position as team artistic swimming event kicks off
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Gabrielle Thomas fastest in women’s 200m semifinals
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles eases through 200m heat in bid for sprint double
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Who will be Neeraj Chopra’s biggest opponents?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Noah Lyles sprints the talk to 100m glory in Paris Olympics 2024
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: China takes gold medal position as team artistic swimming event kicks off
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 11 - August 6: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Gabrielle Thomas fastest in women’s 200m semifinals
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles eases through 200m heat in bid for sprint double
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, men’s javelin throw: Qualification standards, attempts, number of athletes, start list, timing in IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: China takes gold medal position as team artistic swimming event kicks off
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Gabrielle Thomas fastest in women’s 200m semifinals
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles eases through 200m heat in bid for sprint double
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Who will be Neeraj Chopra’s biggest opponents?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Noah Lyles sprints the talk to 100m glory in Paris Olympics 2024
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment