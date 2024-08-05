MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia swimmers to take long break after “mentally draining” Games

The Asian legs of the World Cup will be held in Shanghai, Incheon and Singapore in October and November but O’Callaghan said she needed to take a breather to “reset and re-evaluate” before competing again.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 16:51 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan pours water from her shoe after she and her teammates plunged into the pool after they were awarded silver medals for the women’s 4x100-meter medley relay at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan pours water from her shoe after she and her teammates plunged into the pool after they were awarded silver medals for the women’s 4x100-meter medley relay at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan pours water from her shoe after she and her teammates plunged into the pool after they were awarded silver medals for the women’s 4x100-meter medley relay at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia’s swimming heroes Mollie O’Callaghan and Kaylee McKeown will take some time off after the Olympics and skip the World Cup legs later this year after an emotional and draining week where both won five medals at the Paris Games.

O’Callaghan won three golds, a silver and a bronze while McKeown claimed two golds, a silver and two bronze medals as the two swimmers had their most successful Games and topped the individual medal charts for Australia.

The Asian legs of the World Cup will be held in Shanghai, Incheon and Singapore in October and November but O’Callaghan said she needed to take a breather to “reset and re-evaluate” before competing again.

“I’m extremely tired, it’s been an emotional, draining week. I’ve had to try and keep myself together. There’s been a lot of happiness, a lot of sadness. And it’s really hard to process,” O’Callaghan told reporters.

READ MORE | Paris 2024: Records broken by Leon Marchand at the Olympic Games

“I need to have a good, long break. I need to have a mental break. People don’t see behind (the scenes), us training every day. It’s really, really mentally draining and it’s really tough,” she added. “We are so self-critical. We’re so hard on ourselves. We drain ourselves every day to just do a few laps in the water... We’re doing everything that it takes to get a few little seconds off for moments like this.”

When McKeown was asked if she would go to the World Cup, she said: “Same answer as Mollie.”

The 23-year-old, who convinced her 4x100m medley relay teammates to leap into the pool in their tracksuits at the end of the meet, said they had done the best that they could even though the U.S. pipped them to the top of the medals chart.

“This Olympic Games, I wanted to challenge myself... There’s nothing else that I would have done different. But in saying that, I haven’t had time to reflect,” McKeown said.

“I’m sure if I do reflect, I’ll nitpick everything as athletes do. But I’m just so proud of myself, my team, my coach, just all of Australia really. We’ve come together,” she said. “I’m not sure what this year will hold for me. I’ll probably take a bit of time out of the sport. I need to be able to do that just to mentally refresh. I don’t think people realise how hard it is in a nine-day meet.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Swimming /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: India advances to quarterfinals of women’s team table tennis event
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia swimmers to take long break after “mentally draining” Games
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024: Records broken by Leon Marchand at the Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Easy day at the office for Alekna in discus qualifying
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: India beats Romania in women’s team table tennis, reaches QF; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia at 6PM; India in bronze-medal match in Mixed Team Skeet
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia swimmers to take long break after “mentally draining” Games
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Easy day at the office for Alekna in discus qualifying
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: India to face China in mixed skeet team bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Records broken by Leon Marchand at the Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics — August 5 Updates: Lakshya Sen up against Lee Zii Jia in bronze medal match at 6:00 PM; Axelsen vs Viditsarn final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: India advances to quarterfinals of women’s team table tennis event
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia swimmers to take long break after “mentally draining” Games
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024: Records broken by Leon Marchand at the Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Easy day at the office for Alekna in discus qualifying
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: India beats Romania in women’s team table tennis, reaches QF; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia at 6PM; India in bronze-medal match in Mixed Team Skeet
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment