Paris 2024 Olympics: Warholm enjoys confident start to 400m hurdles title defence

World record holder Warholm glided over the barriers and held off home hope Clement Ducos down the final few metres to win his race in 47.57 seconds, the fastest time of the day, at the Stade de France.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 15:54 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Norway’s Karsten Warholm competes in men’s 400 meters hurdles round 1 heat at the Paris 2024 Olympics in Saint-Denis on Monday.
Norway's Karsten Warholm competes in men's 400 meters hurdles round 1 heat at the Paris 2024 Olympics in Saint-Denis on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Norway’s Karsten Warholm competes in men’s 400 meters hurdles round 1 heat at the Paris 2024 Olympics in Saint-Denis on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

Norway’s Karsten Warholm cruised through his 400 metres hurdles heat in Paris on Monday, setting himself on a collision course with key rivals Rai Benjamin of the United States and Brazilian Alison dos Santos in his Olympic title defence.

World record holder Warholm glided over the barriers and held off home hope Clement Ducos down the final few metres to win his race in 47.57 seconds, the fastest time of the day, at the Stade de France.

“Even running such a fast time, it felt very smooth,” he said. “I slowed down at the last hurdle, so I am very surprised by the result.”

The three-time world champion has claimed virtually every accolade available in the event but Tokyo silver medallist Benjamin and bronze winner dos Santos will be determined to knock him off the top of the podium.

READ | Noah Lyles wins 100m final: How is a photo finish decided in Olympics?

Benjamin, who has posted the fastest time in the world this year, jogged through the finish to win his heat comfortably in 48.82, weeks after beating the Norwegian at the Monaco Diamond League.

Dos Santos took the lead heading into the final turn of his heat but the 2022 world champion pumped the brakes through the finish to cross the line third in 48.75, preserving his energy heading into Wednesday’s semifinals.

Estonian Rasmus Magi (48.62) and American CJ Allen (48.64) crossed the line in front of him.

“The gaps between us are very small,” Warholm told reporters. “We have three people who can run on the 46-second level, (dos Santos, Benjamin) and me. But behind us are many athletes pushing us. It will demand a lot to get to the final.”

Jamaicans Roshawn Clarke (48.17) and Malik James-King (48.21) won the final two heats of the opening stage.

The top three finishers from each race, plus the three next fastest across all heats, moved on to the semifinal stage.

