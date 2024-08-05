MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Canada’s Katzberg wins gold in men’s hammer throw

Ethan Katzberg, 22, who cuts a distinctive figure with his moustache and long curly hair, asserted himself with a first throw of 84.12 metres, and none of his rivals could respond.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 12:14 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Canada’s Ethan Katzberg celebrates winning gold in the men’s hammer throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Canada’s Ethan Katzberg celebrates winning gold in the men’s hammer throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Canada’s Ethan Katzberg celebrates winning gold in the men’s hammer throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Canada’s Ethan Katzberg won gold in the men’s hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, cementing his dominance of the discipline after becoming the youngest ever world champion last year.

Katzberg, 22, who cuts a distinctive figure with his moustache and long curly hair, asserted himself with a first throw of 84.12 metres, and none of his rivals could respond.

“I don’t think I expected it, but I had the preparation in mind to get a good round on the first throw, and to throw 84 metres felt really good,” Katzberg said.

Hungary’s Bence Halasz won silver with 79.97 and Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Kokhan won bronze with 79.39.

The three hammer throwers jokingly took turns to put questions to each other in the press conference after their win, as journalists in the Stade de France thronged the men’s 100-metre medallists instead.

ALSO READ | Lyles wants US athletics to cash in on 100m triumph

A podium of Katzberg, Halasz, who was celebrating his 27th birthday on Sunday, and 23-year-old Kokhan, represented a changing of the guard as defending Olympic champion, Poland’s Wojciech Nowicki, 35, finished seventh and his teammate, Tokyo bronze medallist Pawel Fajdek, was fifth, taking a bow after his final throw.

Norway’s Eivind Henriksen, who won silver in Tokyo, was fourth.

Kokhan, who secured his bronze medal after Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko won gold and bronze in the high jump, said it was a great night for his country.

“These medals are very important for Ukraine. Because our people finally have happy time, they can cheer us, and they can celebrate this with us. Not to think about the war for one day,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Ethan Katzberg /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada’s Katzberg wins gold in men’s hammer throw
    Reuters
  2. Washington Open 2024: Badosa gets that winning feeling for first title in two years
    Reuters
  3. Washington Open 2024: Like father, like son - Korda celebrates ‘most special’ win
    Reuters
  4. O’Malley vs Dvalishvili: Battle for Bantamweight Supremacy at UFC 306
    Nigamanth P
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Kishane Thompson relishes silver after being on wrong end of 100-meter photo finish
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada’s Katzberg wins gold in men’s hammer throw
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Kishane Thompson relishes silver after being on wrong end of 100-meter photo finish
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Hudson-Smith sets up 400m showdown with Americans
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Japan wins historic gold in men’s foil team event
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic hails gold as his greatest sporting achievement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada’s Katzberg wins gold in men’s hammer throw
    Reuters
  2. Washington Open 2024: Badosa gets that winning feeling for first title in two years
    Reuters
  3. Washington Open 2024: Like father, like son - Korda celebrates ‘most special’ win
    Reuters
  4. O’Malley vs Dvalishvili: Battle for Bantamweight Supremacy at UFC 306
    Nigamanth P
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Kishane Thompson relishes silver after being on wrong end of 100-meter photo finish
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment