MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Ingebrigtsen, Kerr cruise through 1,500 metres semifinals

It is hard to look beyond Ingebrigtsen and Kerr in Tuesday’s final, one of the most eagerly-awaited races of the Games

Published : Aug 05, 2024 11:07 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men’s 1500m Semi-Final 1 - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 04, 2024. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, Josh Kerr of Britain, Cole Hocker of United States, Brian Komen of Kenya and Stefan Nillessen of Netherlands react as they finish to qualify for the final.
Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men’s 1500m Semi-Final 1 - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 04, 2024. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, Josh Kerr of Britain, Cole Hocker of United States, Brian Komen of Kenya and Stefan Nillessen of Netherlands react as they finish to qualify for the final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men’s 1500m Semi-Final 1 - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 04, 2024. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, Josh Kerr of Britain, Cole Hocker of United States, Brian Komen of Kenya and Stefan Nillessen of Netherlands react as they finish to qualify for the final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and world champion Josh Kerr are expected to have a battle royale in the Olympic 1,500 metres final, but it was something of a phoney war after they were drawn in the same semifinal on Sunday.

Briton Kerr moved to the front straight away, while Norway’s Ingebrigtsen sat at the back during a very slow first lap, before he went from last to first to take it up.

Kerr sat on his shoulder from then until the finish line, both men looking supremely comfortable as Ingebrigtsen broke the tape in three minutes 32.38, with Kerr a pace behind.

Yared Nuguse and Hobbs Kessler delivered an American 1-2 in the second heat, and will be joined in the final by Cole Hocker, while Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot, silver medallist in Tokyo and the 2019 world champion, had to work hard to snatch fifth place in his heat to qualify.

It is hard to look beyond the big two, however, in Tuesday’s final, one of the most eagerly-awaited races of the Games

Ingebrigtsen looked supreme when he won in Tokyo but has been beaten in successive world finals, in identical race circumstances, by British duo Jake Wightman and Kerr. Ingebrigtsen, the fourth-fastest man in history after his European record 3:26.73 last month, is seeking to match Briton Sebastian Coe as the only man to win two Olympic 1,500m titles.

Related Topics

Athletics /

Jakob Ingebrigtsen /

Josh Kerr /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ingebrigtsen, Kerr cruise through 1,500 metres semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain upsets defending champion Belgium as men’s semifinals decided
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Tokyo high jump champion Tamberi sick in hospital
    Reuters
  4. Premier League Next Gen Cup 2024 Final: Stellenbosch triumphs over Tottenham, completes redemption arc
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Next Gen Cup 2024: Punjab FC beats Aston Villa to extend historic run; East Bengal, Muthoot FA thrashed on final matchday
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ingebrigtsen, Kerr cruise through 1,500 metres semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain upsets defending champion Belgium as men’s semifinals decided
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Tokyo high jump champion Tamberi sick in hospital
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Lyles wants US athletics to cash in on 100m triumph
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: US men eliminated from 3x3 competition after going 2-5 in pool
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ingebrigtsen, Kerr cruise through 1,500 metres semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain upsets defending champion Belgium as men’s semifinals decided
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Tokyo high jump champion Tamberi sick in hospital
    Reuters
  4. Premier League Next Gen Cup 2024 Final: Stellenbosch triumphs over Tottenham, completes redemption arc
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Next Gen Cup 2024: Punjab FC beats Aston Villa to extend historic run; East Bengal, Muthoot FA thrashed on final matchday
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment