Paris 2024 Olympics: India through to quarterfinals in women’s team table tennis

With the tie level at 2-2, Manika Batra prodcued a straight-games win in the fifth match to secure India’s passage to the last-eight stage.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 16:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manika Batra of India in action during her round of 16 team match against Bernadette Szocs.
Manika Batra of India in action during her round of 16 team match against Bernadette Szocs. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manika Batra of India in action during her round of 16 team match against Bernadette Szocs. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s women’s table tennis team, making its Olympic debut, defeated Romania 3-2 at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday to book a spot in the quarterfinals.

Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath started the proceedings with the doubles match, winning 11-9, 12-10, 11-7 against Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara.

Manika Batra followed up with a straight-game 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 win against Bernadette Szocs to move India within one match of a place in the quarterfinals.

Sreeja Akula, however, went down in the third match, losing 11-8, 4-11, 11-7, 6-11, 8-11 to Samara which prolonged the tie to a fourth game. Archana then faced a 5-11, 11-8, 7-11, 9-11 reverse to Szocs.

Needing a victory in the deciding match, Manika prevailed 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 over Diaconu and put the contest to bed.

India will next face the winner of the round of 16 match between United States of America and Germany. The last-eight match will take place on Tuesday.

