Paris 2024 Olympics: India through to quarterfinals in women’s team table tennis

India’s women’s table tennis team, making its Olympic debut, defeated Romania 3-2 at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday to book a spot in the quarterfinals.

Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath started the proceedings with the doubles match, winning 11-9, 12-10, 11-7 against Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara.

Manika Batra followed up with a straight-game 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 win against Bernadette Szocs to move India within one match of a place in the quarterfinals.

Sreeja Akula, however, went down in the third match, losing 11-8, 4-11, 11-7, 6-11, 8-11 to Samara which prolonged the tie to a fourth game. Archana then faced a 5-11, 11-8, 7-11, 9-11 reverse to Szocs.

Needing a victory in the deciding match, Manika prevailed 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 over Diaconu and put the contest to bed.

India will next face the winner of the round of 16 match between United States of America and Germany. The last-eight match will take place on Tuesday.