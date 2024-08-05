India’s women’s table tennis team, making its Olympic debut, defeated Romania 3-2 at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday to book a spot in the quarterfinals.
Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath started the proceedings with the doubles match, winning 11-9, 12-10, 11-7 against Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara.
Manika Batra followed up with a straight-game 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 win against Bernadette Szocs to move India within one match of a place in the quarterfinals.
Sreeja Akula, however, went down in the third match, losing 11-8, 4-11, 11-7, 6-11, 8-11 to Samara which prolonged the tie to a fourth game. Archana then faced a 5-11, 11-8, 7-11, 9-11 reverse to Szocs.
Needing a victory in the deciding match, Manika prevailed 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 over Diaconu and put the contest to bed.
India will next face the winner of the round of 16 match between United States of America and Germany. The last-eight match will take place on Tuesday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: India through to quarterfinals in women’s team table tennis
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia swimmers to take long break after “mentally draining” Games
- Paris 2024: Records broken by Leon Marchand at the Olympic Games
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Easy day at the office for Alekna in discus qualifying
- Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: India beats Romania in women’s team table tennis, reaches QF; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia at 6PM; India in bronze-medal match in Mixed Team Skeet
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE