The beginning of swimming at the Paris Olympics 2024 has brought along with it the arrival of “Marchand-mania”.

Since the beginning of the Games, home favourite Leon Marchand has stunned crowds with his incredible performances. In his second Olympics, Marchand has broken the following records:

He has set the new Olympic record in the men’s 200m breaststroke with a time of 2:05.85. In doing so, he broke Zac Stubblety-Cook’s record which was set at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He has set the new Olympic record for the men’s 200m butterfly with a time of 1:51.21. He broke Kristof Milak’s record from the 2020 Tokyo Games to do so.

He has set the new Olympic record for the men’s 200m individual medley with a time of 1:54.06. He did this by breaking Michael Phelps’ record set during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He has set the new Olympic record for the men’s 400m individual medley with a time of 4:02.95. He broke another record by Michael Phelps from the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the process.

He has become the first male swimmer since Michael Phelps to win four gold medals in the same Olympics.

Stunningly, he managed to set a new Olympic record in every single individual event he has taken part in so far. Marchand’s exploits in Paris have secured him five medals, gold in all four of his record breaking events, and a bronze medal in the men’s 4x100m medley relay.

He also still holds the world record for the men’s 400m individual medley with a time of 4:02.50, which he set in Fukuoka in 2023.