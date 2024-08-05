  • He has set the new Olympic record in the men’s 200m breaststroke with a time of 2:05.85. In doing so, he broke Zac Stubblety-Cook’s record which was set at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 
  • He has set the new Olympic record for the men’s 200m butterfly with a time of 1:51.21. He broke Kristof Milak’s record from the 2020 Tokyo Games to do so. 
  • He has set the new Olympic record for the men’s 200m individual medley with a time of 1:54.06. He did this by breaking Michael Phelps’ record set during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. 
  • He has set the new Olympic record for the men’s 400m individual medley with a time of 4:02.95. He broke another record by Michael Phelps from the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the process. 
  • He has become the first male swimmer since Michael Phelps to win four gold medals in the same Olympics. 