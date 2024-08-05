MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: India to face China in skeet mixed team bronze medal match

India’s Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka have qualified for the mixed skeet team bronze medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 16:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Maheshwari Chauhan in action during Skeet Mixed Team Qualification at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Monday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Maheshwari Chauhan in action during Skeet Mixed Team Qualification at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: India's Maheshwari Chauhan in action during Skeet Mixed Team Qualification at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka are set to face China for the bronze medal in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.

In the qualification round spread over two days, the Indian duo finished fourth amongst 15 pairs to qualify for the medal round.

READ | India through to quarterfinals in women’s team table tennis

Maheshwari and Anantjeet scored 146 across five rounds. The Chinese pair of Jiang Yiting and Lyu Jianlin also finished with the same score but took third place after defeating Indians 4-3 in the qualification shoot-off.

The bronze medal match between India and China will be held at 6:30PM IST.

Italy, which finished on top by matching the Qualification World Record score of 149, will take on USA, which scored 148, in the gold medal match.

India’s three medals at the ongoing edition have all been bronze and have come from shooting. Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event before pairing up with Sarabjot Singh to clinch another bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team competition. Swapnil Kusale bagged a bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.

