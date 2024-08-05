MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: An Se Young beats He Bingjiao, becomes second South Korean to win gold medal in singles

An is only the second Korean woman to win a singles medal after Bang Soo-hyun, who took silver in Barcelona in 1992 when badminton made its Olympic debut as a medal sport before bagging gold four years later in Atlanta.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 15:17 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: South Korea’s An Se Young in action during the Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match against China’s He Bingjiao at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Monday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: South Korea’s An Se Young in action during the Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match against China’s He Bingjiao at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: South Korea's An Se Young in action during the Women's Singles Gold Medal Match against China's He Bingjiao at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World No. 1 An Se Young ended South Korea’s 28-year-long wait for a singles gold medal in badminton at the Olympics as she beat China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-16 at Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris on Monday.

The 22-year-old An, the reigning world champion and Asian Games gold medallist, became only the second Korean woman to win a singles medal after Bang Soo-hyun. Bang took silver in Barcelona in 1992 when badminton made its Olympic debut as a medal sport before bagging gold four years later in Atlanta.

Overall, this is only the fourth singles medal for Korea and first since Shon Seung-mo won silver in the men’s category in Athens in 2004.

An’s gold medal is the 11th of the ongoing edition for South Korea, which takes it past Great Britain to fifth spot on the medals table.

Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung got the bronze medal after receiving a walkover from Spain’s Carolina Marin. Rio Olympics gold medallist Marin sustained a knee injury which not only forced her to retire from her semifinal against He but also ruled out of the bronze medal match.

China has won the gold medal in women’s doubles and mixed doubles events while Chines Taipei took the men’s doubles gold. Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, the men’s singles gold medallist from Tokyo, will face Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the current world champion, in the final later in the day.

