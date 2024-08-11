Paris 2024 Olympics: B-Boy Phil Wizard conjures up magic to win breaking gold

Canadian Philip Kim, better known as B-Boy Phil Wizard, produced a spellbinding performance to defeat France’s Danis Civil and capture the first Olympic gold medal ever awarded for men’s breaking on Saturday.

Kim’s supernatural power moves, smooth transitions and unlimited energy overwhelmed hometown favourite B-Boy Dany Dann for a 3-0 win in the final.

The 27-year-old busted out even more moves after the results were announced to let the crowd know that he still had plenty left in the tank even after a gruelling day of battles in hot conditions at Place de la Concorde.

Kim, who triumphed at the Pan American Games last year, said he was battling nerves ahead of the competition.

“I’m glad it did not look like it but I was stressed out of my mind,” he said.

“I was so scared to do this. There has been a lot of pressure, a lot of expectations. I’m glad I was able to deliver but, more than anything, I’m glad I just enjoyed the moment.

“And to share the stage with my fellow competitors, some of the best in the world and some of my closest friends, this is history in the making.”

With the Louvre nearby, Frenchman Civil produced a masterpiece of his own in front of an adoring crowd to edge Victor Montalvo of the U.S. and reach the final.

“I am delighted,” Civil said. “I won a silver medal for France, and for breaking, and for history.”

FIERCE BATTLE

Montalvo, the world champion known as B-Boy Victor, reached the podium after winning a fierce bronze medal battle with Japan’s B-Boy Shigekix, whose name is Shigeyuki Nakarai.

Montalvo said he was thrilled to bring a medal back to the U.S., the birthplace of breaking.

Despite the menacing glares the dancers exchange during their battles, Montalvo believes the sport’s debut on the Olympic stage gave the athletes a shared mission.

“I felt like we were all in this together,” he said.

“It wasn’t just a regular competition, this is the Olympics and all eyes are on us. People are watching who have never seen breaking before.”

Breaking is not on the programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Games and even if it never returns to the Olympic stage again, Kim said he was happy the sport had the chance to shine.

“I hope it opens doors for people,” he said.

“I’ve dedicated my life to this. It’s an underappreciated sport and I hope today we showed the world what an incredible sport breaking is.”