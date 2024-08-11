MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: New Zealand’s Kerr wins gruelling men’s high jump



Published : Aug 11, 2024 01:17 IST , Paris, France - 1 MIN READ

Reuters

Gold medalist Hamish Kerr of Team New Zealand celebrates following the Men’s High Jump Final on Day 15 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images


Gold medalist Hamish Kerr of Team New Zealand celebrates following the Men’s High Jump Final on Day 15 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr won gold in the men’s Olympic high jump on Saturday with a best effort of 2.36 metres after a long and gruelling final, securing his country’s first medal in the event.

Defending champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar got the bronze with a season’s best 2.34, leading to a war of attrition between Kerr and American Shelby McEwen as they sparred for the gold.

Both started to tire and failed to make it over 2.38m in three attempts. The bar was lowered back to 2.36, then to 2.34, which Kerr was the first to clear and clinch victory.

After sailing over the bar, the Kiwi ran into the middle of the field and flopped onto the grass in joy and relief. It was an impressive result for McEwen, too, a personal best and a huge improvement after finishing 12th in Tokyo.

Barshim was likely feeling a sense of deja vu as he watched the duel. It was after such a stalemate in the Tokyo final that he and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi decided to share the gold medal.

The Qatari did a celebratory backflip off the mat after his last jump, with the bronze his fourth medal in as many Olympic appearances.

Tamberi, who was suffering from kidney colic, fell out of contention early on, distraught after failing to clear 2.27m.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

