Paris 2024 Olympics: McIntosh completes medley double with 200 gold

Canada’s Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200 metres individual medley on Saturday in an Olympic record time for her third swimming gold of the Paris Games and fourth medal overall.
Kate Douglass of the United States won the silver and Australian Kaylee McKeown the bronze after U.S. swimmer Alex Walsh was disqualified.
The gold completed a medley double for the 17-year-old McIntosh, who won the 400 IM last Monday. She also won the 200 butterfly on Thursday and took silver in the 400 freestyle on the opening Saturday.
Australia’s Ella Ramsey did not start the final after the team reported she had tested positive for COVID.
