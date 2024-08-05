MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Andreeva and Shnaider win first Olympic medal for Russians as neutrals

Athletes from Russia and ally Belarus were banned from world sport following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 08:40 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Silver medallists Mirra Andreeva of AIN and Diana Shnaider of AIN on the podium.
Silver medallists Mirra Andreeva of AIN and Diana Shnaider of AIN on the podium. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Silver medallists Mirra Andreeva of AIN and Diana Shnaider of AIN on the podium. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider on Sunday became the first Russians to win a medal at the Paris Olympics when they took silver in the women’s tennis doubles.

Playing as neutrals, they were beaten in three sets in the final by Italy’s Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

Athletes from Russia and ally Belarus were banned from world sport following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

But the IOC has allowed their gradual return under a neutral banner, providing the athletes concerned meet strict conditions.

In Paris, there are just 15 Russians and 17 Belarusians competing.

To be invited, “neutral individual athletes” who achieved good enough results to qualify had to pass a double check.

The international sports federations and the IOC verified that the competitors did not actively support the war in Ukraine or have any links with their countries’ armies.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz to win men’s singles gold

They were not allowed to take part in the opening ceremony or compete under their national flags.

If they make the podium, their achievements are not recognised in the medals table.

Andreeva, 17, and 20-year-old Shnaider, playing their first event as a team, went down to a 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 defeat to the experienced Italians in Sunday’s final.

They had knocked out defending Olympic champions and second seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the quarter-finals.

Andreeva and Shnaider are both top 25 players in singles.

At this year’s French Open, the 17-year-old was the youngest player to reach the semi-finals since 1997.

Shnaider arrived in Paris having won a third singles title in Budapest.

Related Topics

Mirra Andreeva /

Diana Shnaider /

Paris Olympics /

Sara Errani /

Jasmine Paolini /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Olympic /

Russia /

IOC /

Individual Neutral Athletes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Andreeva and Shnaider win first Olympic medal for Russians as neutrals
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Imane Khelif calls for end to bullying after backlash over gender misconceptions
    AP
  3. Noah Lyles wins 100m final: How is a photo finish decided in Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  4. TNPL 2024 Final: Ashwin’s Dragons bring home the trophy in style
    Tarun Shastry
  5. Noah Lyles sprints the talk to 100m glory in Paris Olympics 2024
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Andreeva and Shnaider win first Olympic medal for Russians as neutrals
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Imane Khelif calls for end to bullying after backlash over gender misconceptions
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 10 - August 5: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia head-to-head record, full list of results
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 10: August 5 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Andreeva and Shnaider win first Olympic medal for Russians as neutrals
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Imane Khelif calls for end to bullying after backlash over gender misconceptions
    AP
  3. Noah Lyles wins 100m final: How is a photo finish decided in Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  4. TNPL 2024 Final: Ashwin’s Dragons bring home the trophy in style
    Tarun Shastry
  5. Noah Lyles sprints the talk to 100m glory in Paris Olympics 2024
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment