Paris Olympics 2024: Indian mixed archery team qualifies for semifinal

The Indian mixed achery team qualified for the semifinal after beating Spain in the quarterfinal on Friday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 18:01 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Ankita Bhakat of Team India in action.
Ankita Bhakat of Team India in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Ankita Bhakat of Team India in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Indian mixed achery team qualified for the semifinal after beating Spain in the quarterfinal on Friday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The duo of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara will face either Italy or Korea in the semifinal.

The Indians won the contest 5-3 against Elia Canales and Pablo Acha Gonzalez of Spain. They took the first set 38-37 before the second set was tied 38-38. The Spaniards then drew parity with a 37-36 win in the third set. However, the Indians sealed the contest, taking the final set 37-36.



Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

