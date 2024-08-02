Paris Olympics 2024: Indian mixed archery team qualifies for semifinal

The Indian mixed achery team qualified for the semifinal after beating Spain in the quarterfinal on Friday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The duo of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara will face either Italy or Korea in the semifinal.

The Indians won the contest 5-3 against Elia Canales and Pablo Acha Gonzalez of Spain. They took the first set 38-37 before the second set was tied 38-38. The Spaniards then drew parity with a 37-36 win in the third set. However, the Indians sealed the contest, taking the final set 37-36.