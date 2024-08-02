The Indian mixed achery team qualified for the semifinal after beating Spain in the quarterfinal on Friday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The duo of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara will face either Italy or Korea in the semifinal.
The Indians won the contest 5-3 against Elia Canales and Pablo Acha Gonzalez of Spain. They took the first set 38-37 before the second set was tied 38-38. The Spaniards then drew parity with a 37-36 win in the third set. However, the Indians sealed the contest, taking the final set 37-36.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Australia Hockey LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: IND 3-2 AUS; India lead 3-2 against Australia in fourth quarter
- Paris Olympics 2024: Indian mixed archery team qualifies for semifinal
- Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m pistol final; India leads Australia in Hockey, Dhiraj, Ankita in Archery SF
- SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Wellalage, Nissanka fifties take Sri Lanka to 230/8 vs India
- Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score updates: India mixed team of Dhiraj/Ankita reaches semifinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE