Olympics 2024: Excitement in Paris builds ahead of Opening Ceremony

If Paris is hosting the Olympics, how can its most recognisable landmark, the Eiffel Tower, be left alone!

A visit to one of the most famous towers, which was first opened for the public way back in 1889, shows how nicely the engineering marvel has got in sync with the Games being held 135 years after its birth.

The Olympic rings placed upon it adds to its beauty. On the other side, the fenced arena of the beach volleyball venue creates a fine ambience. A bit of music played from temporary stands builds the mood for celebrations of the large number of tourists streaming in from around the globe.

The vast, multi-layered complex and efficient transport network in Paris has made some adaptations to serve the massive Games-related crowd during the two weeks of the Olympics. Metros, RER trains, buses and trams not only connect almost all the major Games venues, but have also displayed signage to guide the commuters.

For the personnel working in the deliverance and coverage of the Games, special Navigo Easy travel cards and Transport Accred app make life easier while traversing the length and breadth of the big city.

Despite the disruption of train services, the Parisians’ excitement for the Olympics opening ceremony was noticeable.

Thousands of spectators, holding the French tricolour, walked up to different entry points in an orderly manner. It was a pleasant surprise to see some members of the Indian contingent, including table tennis player Kamlesh Mehta, who are not part of the opening ceremony, in the crowd. Some Indians wearing kurta pajama and donning Indian tricolour mufflers were also present. To witness the overall enthusiasm for the Games was a beautiful experience.