Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16: Indians in action — August 11 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 11, no Indian athletes will be in action after Reetika Hooda failed to qualify for the repechage round.

However, the Indian contingent will attend the closing ceremony led by flagbearers shooter Manu Bhaker and hockey player PR Sreejesh.

The closing ceremony will start at 9 PM Local time (12:30 AM, August 12).

Manu won two bronze medals at the Paris Summer Games, while Sreejesh, who played his last hockey match for India against Spain led the country to their second consecutive bronze medal.