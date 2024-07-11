Paris 2024 Olympics Quiz - Set 2

1 / 5 | In which sport has India won most of its Olympic medals after field hockey? Shooting

Wrestling

Boxing India has won most of its Olympic medals in field hockey (12) followed by Wrestling (7) and Shooting (4) in the second and third place, respectively. Next

2 / 5 | Who was the Indian contingent’s flag-bearer during the opening ceremony of the 1948 Olympics, the first Games after India became an independent nation? K.D. Jadhav

Talimeren Ao

Balbir Singh Sr. Dr. Talimeren Ao was the flag-bearer for India during the opening ceremony of the 1948 Olympics in London. He was the first captain of the Indian men’s football team since independence. Next

3 / 5 | Leander Paes won India’s second individual Olympic medal - a bronze in men’s singles in tennis - at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 after beating Brazil’s Fernando Meligeni in the third-place playoff. However, Paes and X were one win away from clinching a medal in men’s doubles four years prior to that in Barcelona. Identify X. Ramesh Krishnan

Mahesh Bhupathi

Zeeshan Ali Paes and Ramesh Krishnan lost to Croatia’s Goran Ivanisevic and Goran Prpic in the men’s doubles quarterfinals in Barcelona in 1992. Since there was no bronze medal playoff in that edition, reaching the semifinals would have guaranteed a place on the podium for the Indians. Next

4 / 5 | Since becoming an independent nation, in how many editions of the Olympics has India failed to win a single medal? Four

Two

Five India could not win a single medal at the 1976 (Montreal), 1984 (Los Angeles), 1988 (Seoul) and 1992 (Barcelona) Olympics. Next

5 / 5 | Who scored the most number of goals for the Indian men’s hockey team in its historic 24-1 win over USA which also sealed the gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1932? Roop Singh

Gurmit Singh Kullar

Dhyan Chand Roop Singh scored 10 goals in that match against the US. Dhyan Chand, his elder brother, was with eight strikes while Gurmit Singh Kullar scored five. Next