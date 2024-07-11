MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics Quiz - Set 2

Warm up for the biggest sporting event on earth with our Paris 2024 Olympics special quiz. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Jul 11, 2024 21:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
1 / 5 | In which sport has India won most of its Olympic medals after field hockey?

  • Shooting
  • Wrestling
  • Boxing
