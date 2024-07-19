MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian shooting team

India has earned a record of 21 quotas in shooting for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 21:10 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
From L-R, the Paris-bound rifle shooters: Sandeep Singh, Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan.
From L-R, the Paris-bound rifle shooters: Sandeep Singh, Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI/The Hindu
infoIcon

From L-R, the Paris-bound rifle shooters: Sandeep Singh, Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI/The Hindu

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced a 15-member Indian rifle and pistol squad and a shotgun team of six shooters for the Paris 2024 Olympics

Two-time Olympian Manu Bhaker is the only athlete who would be participating in more than one individual event- the women’s 10m air pistol and the women’s 25m pistol. NRAI exchanged a spare women’s pistol quota place for a women’s trap quota (Shreyasi Singh) which had freed up because of Bhaker making it to two events.

The team consists of eight rifle, seven pistol, three trap and three skeet shooters.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES

India has earned a record of 21 quotas in shooting for the upcoming Olympic Games. Besides all 16 possible shots at a medal, in eight individual rifle and pistol events, India will also have a record six starts across the four individual shotgun events.

In addition, India will also field five mixed teams, two each in rifle and pistol and one in shotgun.

The Indian Rifle and Pistol Team for Paris Olympics 2024:

Rifle

Men’s 10m air rifle: Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta

Women’s 10m air rifle: Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil

Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale

10m air rifle mixed team: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal

Pistol

Men’s 10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema

Women’s 10m air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu

Women’s 25m pistol: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

10m air pistol mixed team: Sarabjot Singh/Manu Bhaker, Arjun Singh Cheema/Rhythm Sangwan

Shotgun

Men’s trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman

Women’s trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh

Men’s skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Women’s skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon

Skeet mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Maheshwari Chauhan

Paris 2024 Olympics

Shooting

