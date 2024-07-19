The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced a 15-member Indian rifle and pistol squad and a shotgun team of six shooters for the Paris 2024 Olympics
Two-time Olympian Manu Bhaker is the only athlete who would be participating in more than one individual event- the women’s 10m air pistol and the women’s 25m pistol. NRAI exchanged a spare women’s pistol quota place for a women’s trap quota (Shreyasi Singh) which had freed up because of Bhaker making it to two events.
The team consists of eight rifle, seven pistol, three trap and three skeet shooters.
India has earned a record of 21 quotas in shooting for the upcoming Olympic Games. Besides all 16 possible shots at a medal, in eight individual rifle and pistol events, India will also have a record six starts across the four individual shotgun events.
In addition, India will also field five mixed teams, two each in rifle and pistol and one in shotgun.
The Indian Rifle and Pistol Team for Paris Olympics 2024:
Rifle
Men’s 10m air rifle: Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta
Women’s 10m air rifle: Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal
Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil
Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale
10m air rifle mixed team: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal
Pistol
Men’s 10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema
Women’s 10m air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan
Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu
Women’s 25m pistol: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh
10m air pistol mixed team: Sarabjot Singh/Manu Bhaker, Arjun Singh Cheema/Rhythm Sangwan
Shotgun
Men’s trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman
Women’s trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh
Men’s skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Women’s skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon
Skeet mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Maheshwari Chauhan
