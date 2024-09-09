MagazineBuy Print

Which athlete won most gold medals at Paris 2024 Paralympics?

Chinese para swimmer Jiang Yuyan, known as the ‘Flying Fish,’ competed in nine events and clinched gold medals in seven of them.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 15:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
China’s Jiang Yuyan after winning the gold medal in women’s 400 freestyle S6 event at the Paris La Défense Arena during the 2024 Paris Paralympics on September 6.
China’s Jiang Yuyan after winning the gold medal in women’s 400 freestyle S6 event at the Paris La Défense Arena during the 2024 Paris Paralympics on September 6. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

China’s Jiang Yuyan after winning the gold medal in women’s 400 freestyle S6 event at the Paris La Défense Arena during the 2024 Paris Paralympics on September 6. | Photo Credit: AP

China’s para swimmer Jiang Yuyan emerged as the most successful athlete at Paris 2024 Paralympics with seven gold medals.

The 19-year-old Jiang, known as the ‘Flying Fish,’ made her Paralympic debut in Tokyo and clinched two gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

In Paris, Jiang competed in nine events and the only two in which she did not win medals were the 200m individual medley and the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay. She was disqualified due to a referee’s ruling in the former while China finished 6th in the latter.

Jiang triumphed in 50m freestyle S6, 50m Butterfly S6, 100m Freestyle S7, 400m Freestyle S6 and 100m Backstroke S6 while she was also a part of the relay teams which clinched gold medals in Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay 20 Points and Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay 34 Points events.

In fact, she set new world records in 100m Freestyle S6 and 100m Backstroke S6 events.

“I feel so proud. The whole Games for me at Paris 2024 has been a perfect experience,” Jiang told the International Paralympic Committee.

China topped the medals tally with 94 gold medals.

The next edition of the Paralympic Games will be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

