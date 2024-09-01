MagazineBuy Print

Paris Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Avani, Sidhartha fail to qualify for R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 final, Sriharsha in action in R5 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification round soon

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the shooting events from day four of Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Updated : Sep 01, 2024 14:50 IST

Team Sportstar
Avani Lekhara will be in action in R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event at Paris Paralympics today.
Avani Lekhara will be in action in R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event at Paris Paralympics today.
Avani Lekhara will be in action in R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event at Paris Paralympics today.

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the shooting events from Paris 2024 Paralympics. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the day’s action.

  • September 01, 2024 14:30
    Which country has won the most medals in para shooting at the ongoing edition so far?

    Republic of Korea leads this particular table with two gold, one silver and one bronze medals. 

    India is in second position with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

  • September 01, 2024 14:22
    Sukant Kadam faces fellow Indian and World No. 1 Suhas Yathiraj in men’s singles SL4 semifinal tonight. Do check out this story on Sukant by Lavanya Lakshminarayanan!

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Sukant Kadam and the painstaking art of going with the flow

    A life-changing knee injury took Sukant Kadam away from cricket, but his never-say-die spirit has now carried him further than he ever thought possible as he finds himself embarking on a maiden Paralympic campaign.

  • September 01, 2024 14:15
    ICYMI, India has confirmed its second medal in para badminton!

    Manisha Ramadass has reached the Women’s Singles SU5 semifinals where she will play fellow Indian Thulasimathi Murugesan later tonight. At least, a silver is guaranteed for the country.

  • September 01, 2024 13:53
    What’s the next shooting event for India today?

    Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna will be in action in R5 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification round from 3PM IST. Stay tuned for more updates!

  • September 01, 2024 13:50
    Result - Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu do not qualify for R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final

    Avani finishes 11th while Sidhartha finishes 28th in the qualification round. Avani missed the cut for the final by 1.0 point. 

  • September 01, 2024 13:42
    Final Series

    Avani might just be in contention. For Sidhartha, qualifying for the final looks almost impossible now. Final series begins for the two Indians.

    Avani - 10.7, 10.8, 10.9, 10.3, 10.9, 10.8, 10.5, 10.7, 10.4, 10.2 (Total - 106.2)

    Sidhartha - 10.5, 10.7, 9.8, 10.9, 10.5, 10.6, 10.3, 10.8, 10.9, 10.7 (Total - 105.7)

    Overall score: Avani - 632.8, Sidhartha Babu - 628.3

    Their final positions will be confirmed shortly after the other shooters finish the last series.

  • September 01, 2024 13:36
    Fifth series

    Avani recovered well to score 106.0 in the fourth series, same as the total she managed in the second one.

    And she starts her fifth and penultimate series now - 10.0, 10.5, 10.4, 10.7, 10.5, 10.7, 10.7, 10.6, 10.0, 10.7 (Total - 104.8)

    Sidhartha - 10.5, 10.6, 10.4, 10.3, 10.4, 10.1, 10.8, 9.9, 10.1, 10.5 (Total - 103.6)

    Overall score - Avani - 526.6 (15th), Sidhartha - 522.6 (29th)

  • September 01, 2024 13:29
    Fourth series - Avani in 13th position

    Avani will look to return to Top 8 after a slightly below-par third series - 10.3, 10.7, 10.5, 10.6, 10.7, 10.9, 10.4, 10.6, 10.8, 10.5 (Total - 106.0)

    Sidhartha - 10.4, 10.9, 10.6, 10.5, 10.5, 9.9, 10.5, 10.7, 10.7, 10.2 (Total - 104.9)

    Overall score: Avani - 421.8 (13th), Sidhartha - 419.0 (28th)

  • September 01, 2024 13:17
    Third series - Avani out of Top 8

    Avani has started third series already - 10.2, 10.4, 10.5, 10.3, 10.7, 10.3, 10.8, 10.3, 10.6, 10.0 (Total - 104.1)

    Sidhartha - 10.5, 10.5, 10.7, 10.3, 10.3, 10.7, 10.7, 10.5, 10.7, 10.8 (Total - 105.7)

    Overall score: Avani - 315.8, Sidhartha - 314.1

  • September 01, 2024 13:10
    Second series

    Avani continues to shoot well - 10.8, 10.7, 10.6, 10.5, 10.6, 10.3, 10.6, 10.7, 10.4, 10.8 (Total - 106.0)

    Sidhartha takes some time before starting second series - 10.1, 10.6, 10.3, 9.9, 10.3, 10.7, 10.5, 10.7, 10.3, 10.5 (Total - 103.8)

  • September 01, 2024 13:06
    First series

    Solid shooting from both Indians early on.

    Avani - 10.7, 10.5, 10.3, 10.9, 10.7, 10.5, 10.4, 10.6, 10.5, 10.6 (Total - 105.7)

    Sidhartha - 10.5, 10.9, 10.1, 10.7, 10.2, 10.2, 10.6, 10.4, 10.3, 10.7 (Total - 104.6)

  • September 01, 2024 13:01
    Live action begins!

    Avani begins first series with a 10.7 while for Sidhartha, it is 10.5.

  • September 01, 2024 12:55
    R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification Format

    As the name suggests, it is a mixed event. The qualification round comprises 35 shooters - 21 men and 14 women.

    Every shooter will have six series of 10 shots each. In the end, top eight shooters with the highest scores will qualify for the final.

    The final will be held today at 4:30PM IST.

  • September 01, 2024 12:47
    Just 15 minutes to go for first shooting event of the day

    Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu will be in action in R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification from 1PM IST.

  • September 01, 2024 12:40
    Follow our main blog to find out how the Indian para athletes are performing in other events today

    Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Kohli in action in Women’s SL4 quarterfinal, Avani in action, Indian events, latest results, scores

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: Follow live score and updates of the Indian events from Day 3 of the Paris Paralympics on Friday, August 30.

  • September 01, 2024 12:33
    A packed schedule for the Indian contingent today with chances to confirm quite a few medals as well!

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 4: Indians in action today — September 1 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: On September 1, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para rowing and para table tennis.

  • September 01, 2024 12:26
    List of Indian medallists at Paris Paralympics so far

    Avani Lekhara - Para Shooting - R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 - Gold

    Manish Narwal - Para Shooting - P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 - Silver

    Mona Agarwal - Para Shooting - R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 - Bronze

    Preethi Pal - Para Athletics - Women’s 100m T35 - Bronze

    Rubina Francis - Para Shooting - P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 - Bronze

  • September 01, 2024 12:20
    Here is the updated Medals Tally

    Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 4, LIVE Medals Table: India 22nd with five medals, China leads with 20 golds

    The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

  • September 01, 2024 12:13
    ICYMI, here is how Indians performed on third day

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 3: Full list of Indian results on August 31

    Paris Paralmypics 2024: Rubina Francis increased India’s medal tally to five after winning bronze in women’s 10m air pistol SH1.

  • September 01, 2024 12:06
    Here is today’s schedule for shooting events at Paris Paralympics in which Indians will be participating

    1PM IST - R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification - Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara

    3PM IST - R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna

    4:30PM IST - R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final - Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara (Subject to qualification)

    6:30PM IST - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Final - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna (Subject to qualification)

  • September 01, 2024 12:02
    Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

    Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

