Paris Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Avani, Sidhartha fail to qualify for R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 final, Sriharsha in action in R5 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification round soon

Key Updates
- Result - Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu do not qualify for R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final
- Fifth series
- Fourth series - Avani in 13th position
- Third series - Avani out of Top 8
- Second series
- First series
- September 01, 2024 14:30Which country has won the most medals in para shooting at the ongoing edition so far?
Republic of Korea leads this particular table with two gold, one silver and one bronze medals.
India is in second position with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.
- September 01, 2024 14:22Sukant Kadam faces fellow Indian and World No. 1 Suhas Yathiraj in men’s singles SL4 semifinal tonight. Do check out this story on Sukant by Lavanya Lakshminarayanan!
- September 01, 2024 14:15ICYMI, India has confirmed its second medal in para badminton!
Manisha Ramadass has reached the Women’s Singles SU5 semifinals where she will play fellow Indian Thulasimathi Murugesan later tonight. At least, a silver is guaranteed for the country.
- September 01, 2024 13:53What’s the next shooting event for India today?
Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna will be in action in R5 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification round from 3PM IST. Stay tuned for more updates!
- September 01, 2024 13:50Result - Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu do not qualify for R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final
Avani finishes 11th while Sidhartha finishes 28th in the qualification round. Avani missed the cut for the final by 1.0 point.
- September 01, 2024 13:42Final Series
Avani might just be in contention. For Sidhartha, qualifying for the final looks almost impossible now. Final series begins for the two Indians.
Avani - 10.7, 10.8, 10.9, 10.3, 10.9, 10.8, 10.5, 10.7, 10.4, 10.2 (Total - 106.2)
Sidhartha - 10.5, 10.7, 9.8, 10.9, 10.5, 10.6, 10.3, 10.8, 10.9, 10.7 (Total - 105.7)
Overall score: Avani - 632.8, Sidhartha Babu - 628.3
Their final positions will be confirmed shortly after the other shooters finish the last series.
- September 01, 2024 13:36Fifth series
Avani recovered well to score 106.0 in the fourth series, same as the total she managed in the second one.
And she starts her fifth and penultimate series now - 10.0, 10.5, 10.4, 10.7, 10.5, 10.7, 10.7, 10.6, 10.0, 10.7 (Total - 104.8)
Sidhartha - 10.5, 10.6, 10.4, 10.3, 10.4, 10.1, 10.8, 9.9, 10.1, 10.5 (Total - 103.6)
Overall score - Avani - 526.6 (15th), Sidhartha - 522.6 (29th)
- September 01, 2024 13:29Fourth series - Avani in 13th position
Avani will look to return to Top 8 after a slightly below-par third series - 10.3, 10.7, 10.5, 10.6, 10.7, 10.9, 10.4, 10.6, 10.8, 10.5 (Total - 106.0)
Sidhartha - 10.4, 10.9, 10.6, 10.5, 10.5, 9.9, 10.5, 10.7, 10.7, 10.2 (Total - 104.9)
Overall score: Avani - 421.8 (13th), Sidhartha - 419.0 (28th)
- September 01, 2024 13:17Third series - Avani out of Top 8
Avani has started third series already - 10.2, 10.4, 10.5, 10.3, 10.7, 10.3, 10.8, 10.3, 10.6, 10.0 (Total - 104.1)
Sidhartha - 10.5, 10.5, 10.7, 10.3, 10.3, 10.7, 10.7, 10.5, 10.7, 10.8 (Total - 105.7)
Overall score: Avani - 315.8, Sidhartha - 314.1
- September 01, 2024 13:10Second series
Avani continues to shoot well - 10.8, 10.7, 10.6, 10.5, 10.6, 10.3, 10.6, 10.7, 10.4, 10.8 (Total - 106.0)
Sidhartha takes some time before starting second series - 10.1, 10.6, 10.3, 9.9, 10.3, 10.7, 10.5, 10.7, 10.3, 10.5 (Total - 103.8)
- September 01, 2024 13:06First series
Solid shooting from both Indians early on.
Avani - 10.7, 10.5, 10.3, 10.9, 10.7, 10.5, 10.4, 10.6, 10.5, 10.6 (Total - 105.7)
Sidhartha - 10.5, 10.9, 10.1, 10.7, 10.2, 10.2, 10.6, 10.4, 10.3, 10.7 (Total - 104.6)
- September 01, 2024 13:01Live action begins!
Avani begins first series with a 10.7 while for Sidhartha, it is 10.5.
- September 01, 2024 12:55R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification Format
As the name suggests, it is a mixed event. The qualification round comprises 35 shooters - 21 men and 14 women.
Every shooter will have six series of 10 shots each. In the end, top eight shooters with the highest scores will qualify for the final.
The final will be held today at 4:30PM IST.
- September 01, 2024 12:47Just 15 minutes to go for first shooting event of the day
Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu will be in action in R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification from 1PM IST.
- September 01, 2024 12:33A packed schedule for the Indian contingent today with chances to confirm quite a few medals as well!
Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 4: Indians in action today — September 1 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
Paris 2024 Paralympics: On September 1, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para rowing and para table tennis.
- September 01, 2024 12:26List of Indian medallists at Paris Paralympics so far
Avani Lekhara - Para Shooting - R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 - Gold
Manish Narwal - Para Shooting - P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 - Silver
Mona Agarwal - Para Shooting - R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 - Bronze
Preethi Pal - Para Athletics - Women’s 100m T35 - Bronze
Rubina Francis - Para Shooting - P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 - Bronze
- September 01, 2024 12:20Here is the updated Medals Tally
- September 01, 2024 12:06Here is today’s schedule for shooting events at Paris Paralympics in which Indians will be participating
1PM IST - R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification - Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara
3PM IST - R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna
4:30PM IST - R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final - Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara (Subject to qualification)
6:30PM IST - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Final - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna (Subject to qualification)
- September 01, 2024 12:02Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?
Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.
