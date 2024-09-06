Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 10: Indians in action today — September 7 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began in Paris on August 28 and will conclude on September 8.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

On the tenth day, Indian athletes will be in action in para canoe, para cycling, para swimming and para athletics.

INDIANS IN ACTION - SEPTEMBER 7 (Timings in IST) 13:00 - Para Cycling Road - Men’s C1-3 Road Race - Arshad Shaik 13:05 - Para Cycling Road - Women’s C1-3 Road Race - Jyoti Gaderiya 13:30 - Para Canoe - Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Semifinals - Yash Kumar 13:55 - Para Swimming - Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7 Heats - Suyash Narayan Jadhav 13:58 - Para Canoe - Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Semifinals - Prachi Yadav 14:50 - Para Canoe - Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Final A - Yash Kumar (Subject to qualification) 15:14 onwards - Para Canoe - Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Finals - Prachi Yadav 22:00 - Para Swimming - Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7 Final - Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Subject to qualification) 22:30 - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw - F41 Final - Navdeep 23:03 - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m - T12 Final - Simran 00:29 - Para Athletics - Men’s 400m - T47 Final - Dilip Mahadu Gavit

Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.