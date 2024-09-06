MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 10: Indians in action today — September 7 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

Paris 2024 Paralympics: On September 7, Indian athletes will be participating in para canoe, para cycling, para swimming and para athletics.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 23:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Navdeep will be in action in the Paris Paralympics 2024 Men's Javelin Throw F41 final.
FILE PHOTO: Navdeep will be in action in the Paris Paralympics 2024 Men’s Javelin Throw F41 final.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Navdeep will be in action in the Paris Paralympics 2024 Men’s Javelin Throw F41 final.

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began in Paris on August 28 and will conclude on September 8.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

On the tenth day, Indian athletes will be in action in para canoe, para cycling, para swimming and para athletics.

INDIANS IN ACTION - SEPTEMBER 7 (Timings in IST)
13:00 - Para Cycling Road - Men’s C1-3 Road Race - Arshad Shaik
13:05 - Para Cycling Road - Women’s C1-3 Road Race - Jyoti Gaderiya
13:30 - Para Canoe - Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Semifinals - Yash Kumar
13:55 - Para Swimming - Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7 Heats - Suyash Narayan Jadhav
13:58 - Para Canoe - Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Semifinals - Prachi Yadav
14:50 - Para Canoe - Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Final A - Yash Kumar (Subject to qualification)
15:14 onwards - Para Canoe - Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Finals - Prachi Yadav
22:00 - Para Swimming - Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7 Final - Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Subject to qualification)
22:30 - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw - F41 Final - Navdeep
23:03 - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m - T12 Final - Simran
00:29 - Para Athletics - Men’s 400m - T47 Final - Dilip Mahadu Gavit

Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

