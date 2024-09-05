MagazineBuy Print

Paris Paralympics 2024: India equals Tokyo’s gold medal tally after Dharambir’s men’s club throw F51 victory

India equalled its Tokyo Paralympic gold medal tally after Dharambir won men’s club throw F51 in the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 01:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dharambir in action. (File Photo)
Dharambir in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Dharambir in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Dharambir set an Asian record of 34.92m to win the country’s fifth gold in the men’s club throw F51 final at the Paralympics, equalling that of Tokyo.

India won five gold, six silver and eight bronze at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

In Paris, India won five gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals to achieve its best-ever haul at a single edition of the Paralympic Games.

Avani Lekhara defended her women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 Paralympic title to win India’s first gold of the Paris Paralympics.

READ | Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table

Nitesh Kumar won gold in para badminton men’s singles SL3. The top seed beat Great Britain’s second-seeded Daniel Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in the gold medal match to win India its second gold medal.

Sumit Antil won India’s third gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F64 with a Paralympic record of 70.59m.

Harvinder Singh won a historic first-ever gold medal for India in para archery after defeating Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 (28-24, 28-27, 29-25) in the men’s individual recurve open final to clinch his second straight medal at the Paralympic Games. This was India’s fourth gold medal in this edition of the Paralympics.

