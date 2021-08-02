Gymnastics at Tokyo Olympics: South Korea’s Shin Jea-hwan takes gold in men's vault

Shin Jea-hwan became the second South Korean to win Olympic gold in the men's vault after edging ahead of Denis Abliazin on the tiebreak rule at the Tokyo Games on Monday.

Both competitors earned an average of 14.783 points from their two vaults but Shin claimed the top prize after drawing the higher individual vault score -- 14.833 -- compared with the mark of 14.800 given to Russian Olympic Committee's Abliazin.

READ: Jade Carey of USA wins Floor Exercise gold at Tokyo Olympics

Artur Davtyan of Armenia took bronze, winning his nation's first medal in gymnastics.

Shin's compatriot Yang Hak-seon won vault gold at the 2012 London Games.

Abliazin was part of the team that won gold for the Russian Olympic Committee, but fellow team champion Nikita Nagornyy placed only fifth among the eight finalists.