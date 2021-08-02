Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics at Tokyo Olympics: South Korea’s Shin Jea-hwan takes gold in men's vault Shin Jea-hwan edged ahead of Denis Abliazin on the tiebreak rule after they were tied at 14.783 at the end of their vaults. Reuters TOKYO 02 August, 2021 17:36 IST South Korea's Shin Jea-hwan competes in the artistic gymnastics men's vault final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on Monday. - AFP Reuters TOKYO 02 August, 2021 17:36 IST Shin Jea-hwan became the second South Korean to win Olympic gold in the men's vault after edging ahead of Denis Abliazin on the tiebreak rule at the Tokyo Games on Monday.Both competitors earned an average of 14.783 points from their two vaults but Shin claimed the top prize after drawing the higher individual vault score -- 14.833 -- compared with the mark of 14.800 given to Russian Olympic Committee's Abliazin.READ: Jade Carey of USA wins Floor Exercise gold at Tokyo OlympicsArtur Davtyan of Armenia took bronze, winning his nation's first medal in gymnastics.Shin's compatriot Yang Hak-seon won vault gold at the 2012 London Games.Abliazin was part of the team that won gold for the Russian Olympic Committee, but fellow team champion Nikita Nagornyy placed only fifth among the eight finalists. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :