Tokyo Olympics In Photos: India's run in hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics The Indian women's team made its a fairytale run to its first-ever bronze medal match but ultimately fell short at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Team Sportstar 06 August, 2021 13:26 IST Team Sportstar 06 August, 2021 13:26 IST India got off to the worst possible start at the Tokyo Olympics, when it crashed to a 1-5 defeat to the Netherlands. Rani Rampal helped equalise the scoreline in the 10th minute before the Dutch ran riot. Photo: PTI Photo: PTI 1/8 India fell to its second successive defeat in Pool A when it lost 0-2 to Germany. PHOTO: PTI Photo: PTI 2/8 Things got worse for India after its third straight defeat in Pool A and pushed it to the brink of elimination. Sharmila Devi was the lone scorer for the Indian team. Photo: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images 3/8 A lifeline. India's Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (R) and Neha celebrate after defeating Ireland 1-0. Navneet Kaur scored the match-winner. Photo: AFP Photo: AFP 4/8 India needed a win to ensure it gave itself the best chance of progression into the knockouts and it did just that. India's Vandana Katariya scored a hat-trick to clinch a thrilling win after South Africa equalised thrice in the contest. Ireland failed to win which meant India qualified for the knockouts. Photo: PTI 5/8 Quite possibly the biggest result for Indian women's hockey in its history when they shocked three-time Olympic champion Australia. India entered its first Olympic quarterfinal after the goal from Gurjit Kaur. Photo: PTI Photo: PTI 6/8 India pushed Argentina to the death but ultimately fell short in its bid to reach its maiden final. India took an early lead through Gurjit Kaur but was undone by Maria Noel's brace. Photo: PTI Photo: PTI 7/8 It was another heart-breaking defeat for India after it lost the bronze medal match 3-4. India came back from a 0-2 deficit to lead 3-2 at the end of the third quarter before Grace Balsdon struck the winner in the fourth quarter. Photo: PTI 8/8