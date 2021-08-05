Vinesh Phogat loses in wrestling quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat lost to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya 3-9 of Belarus in the quarterfinals of the Women's freestyle 53kg at the Tokyo Olympics. Vinesh will get another chance in repechage if Kaladzinskaya reaches the final.

Vinesh was trailing 2-5 going into the first break. Kaladzinskaya thwarted an attacking move from Vinesh in the second period to make it 7-2.

Earlier, Vinesh beat Sweden's Sofia Mattsson 7-1 in the round-of-16.

Vinesh was leading 5-0 at the first break, turning defence into attack against her Swedish opponent. She conceded a solitary point before cruising into the next round.