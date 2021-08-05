Home India in Tokyo Vinesh Phogat loses in wrestling quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat lost to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus in the quarterfinals of the Women's freestyle 53kg at the Tokyo Olympics. Team Sportstar 05 August, 2021 09:13 IST Vinesh Phogat lost in the quarterfinals of the Women's freestyle 53kg. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 05 August, 2021 09:13 IST Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat lost to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya 3-9 of Belarus in the quarterfinals of the Women's freestyle 53kg at the Tokyo Olympics. Vinesh will get another chance in repechage if Kaladzinskaya reaches the final. Vinesh was trailing 2-5 going into the first break. Kaladzinskaya thwarted an attacking move from Vinesh in the second period to make it 7-2. Earlier, Vinesh beat Sweden's Sofia Mattsson 7-1 in the round-of-16. Ravi Kumar Dahiya enters 57kg wrestling final, assures India fourth Olympic medal in Tokyo Deepak Punia loses 86kg Olympic wrestling semifinal, moves to bronze medal match Vinesh was leading 5-0 at the first break, turning defence into attack against her Swedish opponent. She conceded a solitary point before cruising into the next round. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :