Sportstar Kerala Sports Conclave: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's speech

The Olympics at Tokyo has given us the message that the world is capable of overcoming the crises created by a pandemic. The athletes have arrived at Tokyo after training through difficult times over the last couple of years.

India and Kerala have something to be proud of at this great stage of world sport. India has sent its biggest contingent for this Olympics. Nine of them are Malayalis.

But, it is for the first time that an Indian team is competing at the Olympics without a female Malayali. We are trying to overcome that shortcoming. This government is doing everything it can to promote a sports culture. Over the last few years, we have implemented several programmes in the sports sector. That is why Kerala is making its presence felt in different disciplines of sport.

But this is only the beginning. There should be Indians at the victory stands at the Olympics. Malayalis want that dream to be realised through one of them. This government is working towards that goal.

Kerala has a tradition in sport. That has to be modernised. Our athletes need world-class training. With proper training and facilities, outstanding athletes will emerge from here. We already have such athletes in P. T. Usha and P. R. Sreejesh among others. We need more Olympians like them. But you can’t become one overnight. You need hard work for that and to participate in events across the world.

The quality sports meets at our schools and colleges certainly help. Athletes from those meets have gone on to compete in international meets. The government promises them to give the best possible training.

We are implementing a sports policy that will help Kerala produce world-class athletes. The government has been able to improve the infrastructure and training.

Sports complex and stadia are coming up in every district. They are all of high quality. This government will continue to support sport in every possible way.

The Hindu’s attitude towards various issues that the nation faces is commendable. The Hindu’s quality sports reporting has not just created excitement for the reader but has also helped to inspire athletes. The Hindu’s publication Sportstar has been able to make a mark of its own in Indian sport.

That The Hindu is doing an event like this during the Olympics underlines its commitment to sport. My best wishes to the sports world and to this programme.

- Pinarayi Vijayan