Olympic Quiz QUIZ: Hockey at the Olympics Hockey was first included to the Olympics at the 1908 London edition. How well do you know the sport's history at the Games? Team Sportstar 14 July, 2021 16:52 IST Hockey has been a permanent feature at the Olympics since the 1928 Amsterdam Games. - P.V. SIVAKUMAR Team Sportstar 14 July, 2021 16:52 IST 1.The Indian men's hockey team holds the record for winning the Olympic gold without conceding a single goal in two editions of the Games. The first time was in 1928. When was the other? London 1948 Moscow 1980 Melbourne 1956 2.The 1932 Olympics was the shortest edition for hockey featuring only three teams and three matches being played. The first two teams were USA and India. Which was the third team? Great Britain Japan Netherlands 3.Who is the only Indian hockey player to have won an Olympic gold both as a player and as a coach? Balbir Singh Sr Balkishen Singh Grewal won the Olympic gold medal as a player in 1956 and then as the chief coach in 1980. Balkishen Singh Grewal Balkishen Singh Grewal won the Olympic gold medal as a player in 1956 and then as the chief coach in 1980. Dhyanchand Balkishen Singh Grewal won the Olympic gold medal as a player in 1956 and then as the chief coach in 1980. 4.Which Indian player holds the unbroken record of scoring five goals in an Olympic final? Balbir Singh Sr. He scored five goals in the 6-1 final win against Netherlands at Helsinki 1952. Dhyanchand He scored five goals in the 6-1 final win against Netherlands at Helsinki 1952. Ashok Kumar He scored five goals in the 6-1 final win against Netherlands at Helsinki 1952. 5.In 2016, Brazil became one of the two nations that never played Olympic hockey except when it hosted the Games. Which is the other country? Mexico Helsinki 1952 was Finland's only appearance in field hockey. Italy Helsinki 1952 was Finland's only appearance in field hockey. Finland Helsinki 1952 was Finland's only appearance in field hockey. 6.How many times did India face off against arch-rival Pakistan for the gold medal? 2 1956, 1960 and 1964: Three consecutive Olympic finals and India won twice 3 1956, 1960 and 1964: Three consecutive Olympic finals and India won twice 4 1956, 1960 and 1964: Three consecutive Olympic finals and India won twice 7.Men's field hockey has been part of 23 Olympic Games. India has featured in 20 editions. Which team is second in terms of number of appearances? Netherlands Since 1928 India has played in all edition, except for Beijing 2008 Great Britain Since 1928 India has played in all edition, except for Beijing 2008 Germany Since 1928 India has played in all edition, except for Beijing 2008 8.India has won the most number of Olympic gold medals. Which country has won the most number of bronze medals? Australia Australia has finished third five times - 1964,1996,2000,2008 and 2012 Belgium Australia has finished third five times - 1964,1996,2000,2008 and 2012 Spain Australia has finished third five times - 1964,1996,2000,2008 and 2012