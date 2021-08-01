Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov Boxing quarterfinal Live: Satish eyes podium finish vs Jalolov in Tokyo

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the quarterfinal between Satish Kumar and Bakhodir Jalolov in super heavyweight (+91kg) category.

All you need to know about Satish Kumar

Satish made his mark by winning a bronze medal in the super heavyweight in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and followed it up with another bronze medal in the Asian championships in Bangkok the following year.

A silver medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and another silver in the Asian championships in the following year raised Satish’s profile.

The Arjuna awardee, who is the first Indian boxer to claim an Olympic spot in the super heavyweight category, has won a battle against Covid-19 to be ready for the Olympics challenge.

Satish Kumar FORM GUIDE: 2021: Silver at Boxam International Tournament, Spain; 2020: Silver at Cologne World Cup, Germany; Bronze at Asia Oceania Olympic Qualifier, Jordan.

HOW SATISH KUMAR ENTERED QUARTERS

Satish Kumar beat Pan American bronze medallist Ricardo Brown 4-1.

The 32-year-old Indian displayed his all-round boxing skills to thwart the challenge of the giant Jamaican in the opening round and set up a date with top seed and World champion Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan.

Satish boxed from a distance, mixing his left jabs and right hooks. He moved back and forth and swayed his nicely to stay safe from the blows of his taller opponent.

After Satish took the first round 5-0, the Canada-based Brown stepped up his attack. Satish, despite getting medical attention for a cut above his left eye, boxed with determination to land a few punches on target and win the second round with a 4-1 verdict.

Knowing that the desperate Jamaican would use every trick in the book, Satish stayed away from Brown’s grasp as far as he could and delivered some fine counters. A frustrated Brown tried in vain to close the gap and even resorted to powerful head butts but could not stop the Indian to make it to the last four.