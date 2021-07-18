Tokyo Olympics: South Africa football team confirms three COVID-19 positive cases

South Africa has confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases in its football squad to take part at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, including players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi.

Video analyst Mario Masha also tested positive on arrival in Tokyo as the team prepares to face host Japan on Thursday.

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Japan football team captain Yoshida asks to lift fan ban

"We have three positive cases of COVID-19 in the camp here, two players and an official," team manager Mxolisi Sibam said in a media release from the South African Football Association on Sunday.

"There is daily screening....Masha and Monyane reported high temperatures and positive saliva tests, and were then taken to do the nasal test...and they unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19.

"Mahlatsi is the latest player to go through the same process."

He said that the team has been quarantined until cleared to train, waiting for results from tests earlier on Sunday.

"This unfortunate situation has made us miss our first intensive training session last night."

Mexico and France are also in South Africa's first round group.

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics: Two athletes test COVID-19 positive in Games Village

Earlier, it was reported that two athletes living in the Olympic Village, one International Olympic Committee member and another athlete not residing in the Village had tested positive for COVID-19. All were "non-Japanese."