Alexander Zverev beats Karen Khachanov to win men's singles tennis at Tokyo Olympics Zverev, who took out world number one Novak Djokovic in the semifinal, brushed the 12th-seeded Khachanov in straight sets in the singles final on Sunday. Reuters 01 August, 2021 15:07 IST Alexander Zverev beat Karen Khachanov in straight sets to clinch the Olympics men's singles gold on Sunday. - REUTERS Reuters 01 August, 2021 15:07 IST World number five Alexander Zverev won the biggest title of his career when he crushed Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday to win the men's singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.The 24-year-old, who is yet to win a Grand Slam title, was in stunning form in the one hour and 19-minute contest to become the first German man to win a singles Olympic gold.