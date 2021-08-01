Alexander Zverev beats Karen Khachanov to win men's singles tennis at Tokyo Olympics

World number five Alexander Zverev won the biggest title of his career when he crushed Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday to win the men's singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old, who is yet to win a Grand Slam title, was in stunning form in the one hour and 19-minute contest to become the first German man to win a singles Olympic gold.

More to follow..