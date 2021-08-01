Tokyo Olympics

Alexander Zverev beats Karen Khachanov to win men's singles tennis at Tokyo Olympics

Zverev, who took out world number one Novak Djokovic in the semifinal, brushed the 12th-seeded Khachanov in straight sets in the singles final on Sunday.

01 August, 2021 15:07 IST

Alexander Zverev beat Karen Khachanov in straight sets to clinch the Olympics men's singles gold on Sunday.   -  REUTERS

World number five Alexander Zverev won the biggest title of his career when he crushed Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday to win the men's singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old, who is yet to win a Grand Slam title, was in stunning form in the one hour and 19-minute contest to become the first German man to win a singles Olympic gold.

More to follow..

