Tokyo 2020: Manika-Sharath to face third seeds in opener

India paddlers Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal will face third seeds Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei in their opening mixed doubles match on Saturday.

In women's singles, Manika is set to face Great Britain's Ho Tin-Tin in round one. Should she win, she will go up against Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska in the second round and then Sofia Polcanova of Austria in the third.

Sutirtha will lock horns with Swede Linda Bergstrom in the first round. Victories will see her take on Portugal's Yu Fu in the second round and the host's Mima Ito in the third round.

Meanwhile, Sharath and G Sathiyan are set to get byes in the first round in men's singles.

Sathiyan will next try and stave off a challenge from either Brian Afanador or Lam Siu Hang in the second round while Sharath will play against either Portugal's Tiago Apolónia or Nigeria's Olajide Omotayo.

