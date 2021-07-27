Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 5: List of Gold medallists

Day five of the Tokyo Olympics saw the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) beat U.S. women, the defending champion, to win the women's team final in gymnastics.

Flora Duffy created history by becoming the first-ever gold medallist for the tiny island-nation of Bermuda after she won the women's triathlon on Tuesday.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown broke the Olympic record on her way to clinching the Women's 100m Backstroke final.

Complete list of gold medallists on Day five:

Russian Olympic Committee: Artistic gymnastics: Women’s team



Ricarda Funk (Ger): Canoe Slalom: Women’s kayak



Jolanda Neff (Sui): Cycling mountain bike: Women’s cross-country



Chen Yuxi & Zhang Jiaqi (Chn): Diving: Women’s synchronised 10m platform



Germany: Equestrian: Dressage team



Estonia: Fencing: Women’s epee team



Clarisse Agbegnenou (Fra): Judo: Women’s 63kg



Takanori Nagase (Jpn): Judo: Men’s 81kg



Yang Qian & Yang Haoran (Chn): Shooting: 10m air rifle mixed



Jiang Ranxin & Pang Wei (Chn): Shooting: 10m air pistol mixed



Japan: Softball



Italo Ferreira (Bra): Surfing: Men



Carissa Moore (USA): Surfing: Women



Kaylee McKeown (Aus): Swimming: Women’s 100m backstroke



Lydia Jacoby (USA): Swimming: Women’s 100m breaststroke



Tom Dean (GBr): Swimming: Men’s 200m freestyle



Evgeny Rylov (ROC): Swimming: Men’s 100m backstroke



Vladislav Larin (ROC): Taekwondo: Men’s +80kg



Milica Mandic (Srb): Taekwondo: Women’s +67kg



Flora Duffy (Ber): Triathlon: Women’s individual



Kuo Hsing-Chun (Tpe): Weightlifting: Women’s 59kg