Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 5: List of Gold medallists

Flora Duffy became the first-ever gold medallist for the tiny island-nation of Bermuda when she won the women's triathlon in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
27 July, 2021 20:57 IST

Flora Duffy won the first-ever gold medal for Bermuda after she won the women's individual triathlon at Tokyo Olympics. - AP

Team Sportstar
27 July, 2021 20:57 IST

Day five of the Tokyo Olympics saw the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) beat U.S. women, the defending champion, to win the women's team final in gymnastics.

Flora Duffy created history by becoming the first-ever gold medallist for the tiny island-nation of Bermuda after she won the women's triathlon on Tuesday.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown broke the Olympic record on her way to clinching the Women's 100m Backstroke final.

Complete list of gold medallists on Day five:

Russian Olympic Committee: Artistic gymnastics: Women's team
Ricarda Funk (Ger): Canoe Slalom: Women's kayak
Jolanda Neff (Sui): Cycling mountain bike: Women's cross-country
Chen Yuxi & Zhang Jiaqi (Chn): Diving: Women's synchronised 10m platform
Germany: Equestrian: Dressage team
Estonia: Fencing: Women's epee team
Clarisse Agbegnenou (Fra): Judo: Women's 63kg
Takanori Nagase (Jpn): Judo: Men's 81kg
Yang Qian & Yang Haoran (Chn): Shooting: 10m air rifle mixed
Jiang Ranxin & Pang Wei (Chn): Shooting: 10m air pistol mixed
Japan: Softball
Italo Ferreira (Bra): Surfing: Men
Carissa Moore (USA): Surfing: Women
Kaylee McKeown (Aus): Swimming: Women's 100m backstroke
Lydia Jacoby (USA): Swimming: Women's 100m breaststroke
Tom Dean (GBr): Swimming: Men's 200m freestyle
Evgeny Rylov (ROC): Swimming: Men's 100m backstroke
Vladislav Larin (ROC): Taekwondo: Men's +80kg
Milica Mandic (Srb): Taekwondo: Women's +67kg
Flora Duffy (Ber): Triathlon: Women's individual
Kuo Hsing-Chun (Tpe): Weightlifting: Women's 59kg