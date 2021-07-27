Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 5: List of Gold medallists

Flora Duffy became the first-ever gold medallist for the tiny island-nation of Bermuda when she won the women's triathlon in Tokyo on Tuesday.

27 July, 2021 20:57 IST

Flora Duffy won the first-ever gold medal for Bermuda after she won the women's individual triathlon at Tokyo Olympics.   -  AP

Day five of the Tokyo Olympics saw the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) beat U.S. women, the defending champion, to win the women's team final in gymnastics.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown broke the Olympic record on her way to clinching the Women's 100m Backstroke final.

Complete list of gold medallists on Day five:

Russian Olympic Committee: Artistic gymnastics: Women’s team

Ricarda Funk (Ger): Canoe Slalom: Women’s kayak

Jolanda Neff (Sui): Cycling mountain bike: Women’s cross-country

Chen Yuxi & Zhang Jiaqi (Chn): Diving: Women’s synchronised 10m platform

Germany: Equestrian: Dressage team

Estonia: Fencing: Women’s epee team

Clarisse Agbegnenou (Fra): Judo: Women’s 63kg

Takanori Nagase (Jpn): Judo: Men’s 81kg

Yang Qian & Yang Haoran (Chn): Shooting: 10m air rifle mixed

Jiang Ranxin & Pang Wei (Chn): Shooting: 10m air pistol mixed

Japan: Softball

Italo Ferreira (Bra): Surfing: Men

Carissa Moore (USA): Surfing: Women

Kaylee McKeown (Aus): Swimming: Women’s 100m backstroke

Lydia Jacoby (USA): Swimming: Women’s 100m breaststroke

Tom Dean (GBr): Swimming: Men’s 200m freestyle

Evgeny Rylov (ROC): Swimming: Men’s 100m backstroke

Vladislav Larin (ROC): Taekwondo: Men’s +80kg

Milica Mandic (Srb): Taekwondo: Women’s +67kg

Flora Duffy (Ber): Triathlon: Women’s individual

Kuo Hsing-Chun (Tpe): Weightlifting: Women’s 59kg

