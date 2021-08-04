Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra throws 86.65m, qualifies for Javelin Throw final

India's Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the Men's Javelin Throw with a sensational throw of 86.65m.

The qualification mark was set at 83.05m and Chopra stormed into the final with a huge throw in his very first attempt.

Neeraj Chopra ready to spear through Tokyo sky

The Indian will next be in action in the final that will be held on August 7. Neeraj attained the direct qualification with a fantastic throw and topped the standings in Group A.

Germany's Johannes Vetter was the second to qualify in his third attempt throw of 85.64m followed by Finland's Lassi Etelatalo who threw a distance of 84.50. This is Etelatalo's season best throw.