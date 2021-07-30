Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Medals Table: China tops list, India at 48th courtesy Mirabai’s silver India is currently placed at the 48th position courtesy of a sole silver medal won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in the women's 49kg category on Jul 24. Team Sportstar 30 July, 2021 12:00 IST Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver medal for the Women’s 49kg Weightlifting event has been the sole medal for India till now at Tokyo Olympics. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 30 July, 2021 12:00 IST After one week since the Tokyo Olympics began, sporting powerhouse China sits at the top of the medals table with 16 gold medals. China is followed by Japan and USA in second and third.READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics Complete Medal TallyIndia is currently placed at the 48th position courtesy of a sole silver medal won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in the women's 49kg category on Jul 24.Here are the top three countries on the Tokyo Olympics Medals Table along with India. RANKCOUNTRYGOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL1People’s Republic of China16711342Japan1547263United States of America1416114148India0101 Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :