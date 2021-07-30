Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Medals Table: China tops list, India at 48th courtesy Mirabai’s silver

India is currently placed at the 48th position courtesy of a sole silver medal won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in the women's 49kg category on Jul 24.

30 July, 2021 12:00 IST

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver medal for the Women’s 49kg Weightlifting event has been the sole medal for India till now at Tokyo Olympics.   -  Getty Images

After one week since the Tokyo Olympics began, sporting powerhouse China sits at the top of the medals table with 16 gold medals.

China is followed by Japan and USA in second and third.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics Complete Medal Tally

Here are the top three countries on the Tokyo Olympics Medals Table along with India.

 

RANK

COUNTRY

GOLD

SILVER

BRONZE

TOTAL

1

People’s Republic of China

16

7

11

34

2

Japan

15

4

7

26

3

United States of America

14

16

11

41

48

India

0

1

0

1

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

