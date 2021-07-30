Tokyo Olympics Medals Table: China tops list, India at 48th courtesy Mirabai’s silver

After one week since the Tokyo Olympics began, sporting powerhouse China sits at the top of the medals table with 16 gold medals.

China is followed by Japan and USA in second and third.

India is currently placed at the 48th position courtesy of a sole silver medal won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in the women's 49kg category on Jul 24.

Here are the top three countries on the Tokyo Olympics Medals Table along with India.